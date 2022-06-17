King Misizulu kaZwelithini has given the upcoming Shaka Ilembe series the thumbs up after visiting the set of the show

Snaps of the king of the Zulu nation rubbing shoulders with the actors of the Nomzamo Mbatha-produced show are doing the rounds on the timeline

Social media users shared that they can't wait to watch the show that is inspired by the story of late Zulu king, Shaka Zulu

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

King Misizulu kaZwelithini has given the new king Shaka Zulu-inspired production the thumbs up. The reigning king of the Zulus visited the set of the Nomzamo Mbatha produced series titled Shaka Ilembe a few days ago.

King Misizulu kaZwelithini has given the Nomzamo Mbatha produced series 'Shaka Ilembe' the thumbs up. Image: @ZiyandaNgcobo

Source: Twitter

Taking to Instagram, King Misizulu told his followers that everything is coming along well with the filming of the TV show. He even took pics with some of the actors who rocked traditional attire. According to TshisaLIVE, his majesty captioned his post:

"Konke kuza kahle ngokuqoshwa kweLembe (Everything is coming along well with the filming of iLembe)."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

A snap of Nomzamo Mbatha and the king also surfaced on . It was shared by journalist Ziyanda Ngcobo.

Peeps took to her and the king's timeline to share their thoughts on the pics.

lindiwezulu.sassaline said:

"Celebrate the Youth, the motive force of today. Guide them and lead them Ndlulamithi KaZulu. Hlanga lomhlabathi!"

@pleshido_sp commented:

"I really hope it's well researched."

@KhaleesiCleo wrote:

"They look cute together."

@KusaselihleNgu2 added:

"Can't wait."

Nomzamo Mbatha teases new King Shaka Zulu series

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nomzamo Mbatha took to social media to share a teaser of a new king Shaka Zulu series. The actress shared that she acting as well as the executive producer in the upcoming production.

The Coming 2 America star will seemingly portray the character of king Shaka's mom, Queen Nandi. She took to her timeline to post snaps of herself and other characters in the series rocking traditional Zulu attire.

Taking to Instagram, the former Isibaya actress revealed that the new show will drop in 2023. She also sang Queen Nandi's praises. She captioned her post:

"We will see you in 2023. Actor and Executive Producer."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News