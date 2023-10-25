National Financial Student Aid Scheme CEO Andile Nongogo was shown the door after he allowed the aid scheme to award questionable tenders worth R47 billion

The Special Investigating Unit alerted the Standing Committee on Public Administration and the NSFAS chairperson informed them that they fired Nongogo

Netizens are unsure how to feel because they believe that he may get away without being persecuted

NSFAS told the Standing Committee on Public Administration in Parliament that the CEO, Andile Nongogo, was fired.

Source: Getty Images

The National Student Aid Financial Scheme has fired its CEO, Andile Nongogo, after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found that he gave the green light for NSFAS to award irregular tenders amounting to R47 billion.

South Africans are relieved that Nongogo was fired, but feel hopeless that he may not be persecuted.

NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo fired

The SIU recently briefed the Standing Committee on Public Administration (Scopa) about the irregularity.

According to SABC News, Khosa said that Nongogo was sacked because the trust relationship between him and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme board had been destroyed following the news that he authorised NSFAS to award tenders to service providers worth R47 billion.

NSFAS also made the move to stop making direct payments to eZaga, a system which they used to facilitate transactions with students. eZaga was slammed by many students because of its excessive charges for withdrawals.

South Africans react

While celebrating the victory, netizens on Facebook feel that it's a bittersweet outcoe because they fear he won't be persecuted.

Lemo KG Mat said:

“People like this don’t deserve to serve in government anymore.”

Mpho Brownskon Mashinini asked:

“And he won’t be charged or arrested, neh?”

Lydia Lydia Mazibukondlovubaloyi exclaimed:

"I fail to understand that we all have dream jobs. Some don’t appreciate their jobs and steal from the less fortunate. It’s disgusting.”

Liberty Nhlapo exclaimed:

“This guy created a mess. Some students are waiting for their appeal outcomes while the second semester is almost complete.”

Séun Seleke added:

“Future state looters recycling each other with only one thing on their mind, looting.”

Letsatsi Lethuba was angry.

“How many students dropped out due to NSFAS withdrawing funds because their parents earn more than R350? NSFAS hot funding them, and parents not funding them due to personal financial crises. Who suffers?”

