Two matriculants from Sizathina secondary school reportedly drowned while on a school outing at Amanzimtoti Beach

The students were at a career exhibition at the Durban University of Technology before the tragic incident

South Africans have shared words of comfort and condolences to the families of the teenage girls, but others had harsh words for the educators

DURBAN - A fun school outing ended tragically after two matriculants drowned at Amanzimtoti Beach, south of Durban, on Thursday, 11 May.

Asanda Cele and Zamazwide Masoka did not make it home alive after a school trip in Durban. Images: The Surprise Golela Podcast/Facebook & Michele Spatari

KZN pupils die at Amanzimtoti Beach while on a school trip

The two girls, Asanda Cele, 17 and Zamazwide Masoka, 18, were part of a group of 84 pupils from Sizathina secondary school in Dududu on a school excursion.

According to TimesLIVE, the pupils had attended a career exhibition at the Durban University of Technology before travelling to the beach.

After encountering some difficulty, the matric pupils reportedly drowned at the Toti Beach river mouth. According to IOL, the teenage girls were swimming in a restricted area.

There were lifeguards where the group was swimming. Waterberg Flats residents flagged lifeguards further down the beach at around 3pm to inform them about the group swimming in the area.

The teenagers reportedly died at 4pm.

KZN Department of Education to send counsellors after drowning of two pupils

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi sent condolences to the families of the victims, the school and their classmates.

Mhlambi stated that the department would wait for a full report on the incident but would also send a team of psychologists to the school for trauma debriefing.

South Africans share their condolences after the death of two matric pupils

South Africans shared messages of condolences to the family after the tragic death of Cele and Masoka on Facebook. Many were upset that the school took a trip to the beach and had mixed reactions to the incident.

Here are some comments:

Bangani Khathi said:

"Condolences to their families, friends, and schoolmates for loss "

Nonhlanhla Mabaso said:

"It is just unfortunate, condolences to their families."

Essop Tagari said:

"When will the Department of Education stop swimming excursions? How is this educational? A water test?"

Nondy Blose said:

"I learnt how to swim from an early age, but you will never catch me swimming freely in the ocean. May their souls rest in peace❤️"

Sandra Jackson said:

"If you can't swim, the deepest you should go in the water is knee-deep. The currents have been next-level strong and dangerous the last few years. An arm-strapped bodyboard is a must. Condolences to the families."

Kay-gee Devon Nonyane said:

"Unfortunately, the two educators are going to be charged with negligence and might even face dismissal. Firstly, this was meant to be an educational excursion From school to DUT (the DoE approved that), however clumsily permitted a divergence (I am not sure whether the principal was informed/not, but if he/she was beforehand, then the accountability is on him/her)."

