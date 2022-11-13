The Hawks in Johannesburg arrested a Tanzanian national after he was flagged down for speeding

The suspect stopped at the roadblock, and the police officers found the narcotics hidden in lunchboxes hidden in a satchel under the front seat

He was immediately arrested and charged with illegal possession and dealing with narcotics; he appeared in court in the Randburg magistrate's court on Friday

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in Johannesburg hit the jackpot when they flagged down a speeding Hyundai vehicle and ended up arresting the driver for possession of narcotics.

According to TimesLIVE, the suspect is a Tanzanian national identified as 38-year-old Roderick Benedict Assey, who lives not far from where the roadblock was.

The publication reports that the car was flagged down because he exceeded the area's speed limit. The vehicle was later searched, and found two heavily concealed containers under the front seat.

Officers tested the white powder, which turned out to be crystal meth valued at approximately R700 000. Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the officers were on a different mission, but the overspeeding car raised suspicions. He said:

"Members were on a different observation assignment when they spotted a white Hyundai sedan driving at a high speed. The vehicle was stopped and searched. Two lunch box containers suspiciously wrapped with tape were found in a backpack that was concealed under the front seat.”

Ramovha added that after the powder was weighed and tested, the suspect was arrested for dealing with narcotics.

Assey appeared before the Randburg magistrate court on Friday, 11 November, and is set to make a formal bail appeal on 16 November.

Social media users have called for the immediate deportation of the Tanzanian national. Many said he should be taught a lesson.

@Thabo Tbo Tbo said:

"Please NO Bail and a speedy prosecution and sentencing we humbly request from DoJ & NPA. Please be on a very speedy process don't hesitate as usual. We trust that you will do a speedy justice to end crime in SA. ."

@Moses Nemisioni commented:

"Unlucky he didn't flag down by members of the SAPS, if it was them he would have bribed them with R20 and escape!"

@Mushavhi Justice Razwinani noted:

"Foreigners are really taking advantage of this lawless Country."

@Thulani Mashabane said:

"Our country is really in trouble. Our borders and laws need to be amended."

