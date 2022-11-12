Experts have warned South Africans that circulating Free State speaker Zanele Sifuba's explicit video has dire consequences

According to reports, those sharing the video on social media could face up to four years in prison or pay R300K

Calls have been made for the viral video to be taken down from all social media platforms as it damages the reputation of the government official

Gender experts have stated that circulating Free State speaker Zanele Sifuba's explicit video is considered abuse and could attract jail time or a fine.

Sifuba charted Twitter trends and made headlines after her naked video was shared by her unnamed lover. Reports circulating on social media indicate that it was an extortion case, but she refused to pay.

News24 reported that gender expert Lisa Vetten said that sharing the video could attract dire consequences for those doing it. Vetten said the trending video is a form of abuse; therefore, Zanele Sifuba can file criminal charges. She said:

"It's abuse because the key word here is consent. She did not consent to have these images circulated. When she made them, they were for herself and whoever she made them for, not for the world at large."

Meanwhile, IOL reported that the Film and Publications Board gave Twitter an ultimatum to remove the video by Thursday midnight.

The FPB argued that spreading the exploit video on the easily accessible micro-blogging platform could expose children to age-inappropriate material.

