The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has come to the defence of the Free State legislature speaker

Earlier this week, an explicit video of Zanele Sifuba was leaked on social media after she refused to pay her blackmailer

ANC stood by Sifuba, who has since opened a criminal case, and believes that sharing the videos is an attack on her integrity

FREE STATE - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has broken its silence on Free State Legislature Speaker Zanele Sifuba’s leaked explicit video.

The clip has been doing its rounds on social media after the speaker refused to pay her blackmailer R300 000. Members of the women’s league called for internet users to avoid sharing the video.

ANCWL spokesperson Dina Pule told EWN that sharing the video is a form of virtual bullying.

Pule said revenge porn results in spiralling consequences for the victim, especially women who are unjustifiably held to different social standards.

ANC stood by Sifuba and believed that sharing the videos was an attack on her integrity. She has since opened a criminal case against the person who leaked the video.

According to News24, people who distribute revenge porn can be charged and prosecuted through several laws, which could result in hefty fines or harsh prison sentences.

Mzansi slams Anele Mdoda for defending ANC member Zanele Sifuba’s leaked explicit tape

Briefly News previously reported Anele Mdoda shared her opinion about how the country reacted to ANC member’s leaked footage. Zanele Sifuba’s video ended up online after her former lover blackmailed her. The ANC politician is 55 and has since been the topic of the town as people criticised her.

Anele spoke out against those who have had bad things to say because of Zanele’s age. ZAlebs reported that Anele chimed in on Zanele’s recent public spectacle. She called-out people being mean to the politician because of her explicit video. She said in a post:

“Stop acting weird about older people having intercourse. they have a lot of it. Let people be. Ni tricky when it comes to things that have nothing to do with you”

