Anele Mdoda recently joined in on the latest topic, Zanele Sifuba, who is trending after the leak of her explicit video

The media personality took to Twitter and shared her opinion about netizens' reactions to the now-viral clip

Anele received some backlash for her opinion as many hit back with counter-arguments against her

Anele Mdoda shared her opinion about how the country reacted to ANC member's leaked footage. Zanele Sifuba's video ended up online after her former lover blackmailed her.

Anele Moda defended an ANC member who was subject to gossip after an explicit video of her spread online. Image:@ zintathu

The ANC politician is 55 and has since been the topic of the town as people criticised her. Anele spoke out against those who have had bad things to say because of Zanele's age.

Anele Mdoda speaks up for Zanele Sifuba

ZAlebs reported that chimed in on Zanele's recent public spectacle. She called-out people being mean to the politician because of her explicit video. She said in a post:

"Stop acting weird about older people having intercourse. they have a lot of it. Let people be. Ni tricky when it comes to things that have nothing to do with you"

Anele received some backlash from netizens who did not take kindly to her words. Some criticised her for also not minding her business by sharing her thoughts with the tweet.

@Dinah79444479 commented:

"The fact that you tweet about something that has nothing to do with you. It means you are just like us you can't let people be and nawe you are tricky when it comes to things like minding your own business."

@SitholeRaymond commented:

"It's traumatising to see."

@condokay commented:

"When they dont become adventurous they say ba bora.anyway peopel on this app you can't go with their opinions."

@Modipadi_W commented:

"Nothing wrong with them being physical but the problem starts when we see their private parts displayed on social media, it’s embarrassing and heart breaking for us and their kids. We really don’t want to see that, it’s like siyathukana nje."

@mwakamui commented:

"We don’t need to see it."

@anele_thethani commented:

"We don't have problems with older people having intercourse, don't get it wrong we only have problems when they start putting it on camera."

@Pfarelo__ commented:

"But you decided to comment on something that doesn't need you."

@Mzulu__ commented:

"Konjwa you dial directly when it comes to ANC, we understand you lala..you singing for your plate."

