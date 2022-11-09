Prince Kaybee has gotten candid about how his mom felt when his explicit private clip was leaked on Twitter

The talented musician said he remembers talking on the phone with his mom while she was crying

Netizens have reacted to his viral tweet with some understanding of the trauma Prince Kaybee went through, while other peeps called him out for shooting steamy clips

Prince Kaybee will never forget the day an explicit video showing his private parts was leaked on social media.

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker topped trends when his "side chick" shared inappropriate DMs and a saucy video. Prince even admitted to having cheated on his girlfriend, Zola Mhlongo.

Prince Kaybee says his mom cried when his explicit video was leaked on Twitter. Image: @princekaybee_sa

The musician recently revealed that he has not forgiven himself for disappointing those close to him, including his mom. Prince shared on that he remembers being on the phone with his mom, who was bawling her eyes out as the clip went viral online.

"When I look at the Zanele Sifuba unfortunate incident I remember being on the phone with my mother for over an hour after my D*ck was doing rounds. Had never heard her so disappointed, she cried throughout the call and I haven’t been able to forgive myself…."

Prince Kaybee shared his story as he sympathised with African National Congress Free State Provincial legislature Zanele Sifuba, who recently found herself topping trends on Twitter. According to the tweets, Zanele also has a leaked saucy clip doing the rounds on the internet.

Prince Kaybee said he fully understands the trauma Zanele is going through. He wrote:

"In all the trauma Mama Zanele is going to endure right now, her shame, guilt and disgust for herself will first be inspired by her kids, close relatives and other members of her family because I’m certain those are the people she’s gnna have a tough time facing."

Peeps have rushed to the Friend Zone hitmaker's comments section to share mixed reactions. Some netizens understand how Prince feels, but others have slammed both the musician and Zanele. Peeps said they should be ready when they get leaked on the timeline if they can take the videos in private.

@MaDhlomo_ said:

"It’s all giggles until isdima somuntu is dragged. People who leak private things like that are beyond disgusting. They don’t think beyond the fact that it doesn’t just affect the said person but the people close to them. Love and light ❤️"

@SiphoCarry shared:

"Do you know what's Sad Prince? South Africans laughed and made fun of you and Mr Malusi Gigabas... I complain all the time about how many hypocrites are in this country."

@mbuso_siera replied:

"The nice thing is no one holds a gun to any individual like Zanele Sifuba to record n*de videos for swindlers and scammers! In life, you must deal with the consequences of your actions good or bad!"

@MzomhleLuthango reacted:

"If you are comfortable taking explicit content, then you should be ready to deal with the consequences should that clip makes it to the internet."

@nwaby_90 wrote:

"People will never understand until it happens to them "

@iLLuminaughty_G also said:

"Forgive yourself please, secondly don’t mess around with people of no reputation and have nothing to lose, 3rdly drop an emotional house album for December or a single even EP please. Lastly and finally, you’re a goat!"

