Haliey Welch's net worth: How does Hawk Tuah Girl make her money?

Famous as the Hawk Tuah Girl after a street interview in Nashville, Haliey's financial life has been significantly impacted. Considering Haliey Welch's net worth of $200,000, how does she make money?

Haliey Welch in October 2024. Photo: @hay_welch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Haliey Welch stepped into the limelight after a street interview in Nashville , which became viral on social media.

, which became viral on social media. Welch hosts the Talk Tuah podcast , which was the fifth most popular globally at some point.

, which was the fifth most popular globally at some point. She was involved in a Cryptocurrency scandal in December 2024, following the launch of a $HAWK memecoin.

Profile summary

Full name Haliey Welch Nickname Hawk Tuah Girl Gender Female Date of birth 13 July 2002 Age 22 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Belfast, Tennessee, United States of America Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’6” (168 cm) Weight 132 pounds (60 kg) Body measurements (in inches) 34-26-36 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Mike and Jessie Welch Profession Social media influencer, content creator Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

Haliey Welch's net worth is almost a quarter million dollars

As Celebrity Net Worth published, the Hawk Tuah Girl’s net worth is estimated at $200,000 since becoming viral. Speaking about the dramatic turn her life took, Haliey said in an interview with The Tennessean:

Please don’t wake me up. Two weeks ago, it was just my grandma and me in Belfast, Tennessee. Then I said something silly, and now my life has changed. Isn’t God great?! I can’t wait to see what happens next.

Facts about Haliey Welch. Photo: @hay_welch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much money did Haliey Welch make?

Haliey has made several hundred thousand dollars since she stepped into the spotlight. She made most of these from endorsement deals, collaborations with other entertainers, launching her podcasts, merchandise sales, and cryptocurrency.

Haliey makes money selling the Hawk Tuah Girl merch

She established a fashion line by partnering with Fathead Threads to create Hawk-Tuah-inspired clothing, hats, and accessories. The New York Post claimed that Welch made over $65,000 in sales in the first month.

The merchandise was sold on her online store, 16 Minutes Life, and T-shirts and hats went for as high as $30, while hoodies and crewnecks were priced at an estimated $50 and $55.

Welch became the life of parties

Haliey’s embarrassing moment opened Hollywood doors to her. She reportedly performed and hung out with celebrities like Zach Bryan and Shaquille O’Neal.

She earned $30,000 for her first appearance at the Daer Dayclub in Hollywood, Florida, in June 2024, according to TMZ. Welch earned another $30,000 in New York from a meet-and-greet event.

Haliey became famous due to a street interview in Nashville. Photo: @hay_welch (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Haliey Welch's podcast helped grow her audience

Haliey started the Talk Tuah podcast in September 2024 in collaboration with Jake Paul's Betr. She has brought legendary acts like Wiz Khalifa and Mark Cuban on the show. Her podcast became one of the most popular in the United States and beyond.

Welch's crypto scandal threatened her continued fame

Haliey Welch launched the meme coin, $HAWK, in December 2024. The coin experienced a dip within hours of launch and was soon called a scam. The controversy affected Haliey’s credibility and threatened her relationship with brands.

Welch addressed the issue in a now-deleted tweet. NBC News noted that she claimed to be cooperating with law enforcement agents on reconciling the issue.

Was Haliey Welch arrested for her role in the $HAWK memecoin scandal?

Haliey Welch was not arrested despite the $HAWK cryptocurrency scandal. She worked with the FBI and SEC during an investigation and provided the required information and documentation.

A report by Binance claims she was conclusively regarded as not involved in any fraudulent activities regarding the coin's dip.

Haliey Welch and her merch. Photo: @hay_welch (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What made Haliey Welch famous?

She jokingly simulated an act of intimacy between lovers while fake-spitting on a microphone. She quipped:

You gotta give him a ‘Hawk Tuah,’ spit on his thing!

The moment got several million views over the week, and she became the Hawk Tuah Girl, an internet sensation. The interviewers were Tim Dickerson and DeArius Marlow, of the Vox Pop YouTube channel, Tim & Dee TV.

On 11 June 2024, they released one of their street question-and-answer sessions featuring Haliey Welch. The interview began with basic internet inquiries, like the meaning of wifey material, but Welch wanted a more exciting interview.

Encouraged by their respondents’ enthusiasm, Marlow asked Welch what she feels the opposite gender finds exciting in private moments. Her Southern accent response caused uproar after the video was posted on their YouTube channel.

The interviewers claimed that they filed over fifty copyright claims days after their first publication of the clip. Haliey was not just shocked about her fame in the beginning; it embarrassed her, and, according to The Sun, she said:

The first week of it, I was so embarrassed, I wouldn't come out of my house. I went to work, but that's about it. Other than that, I didn't go anywhere. But I went from being embarrassed to living in the moment.

Haliey Welch is famous as the Hawk Tuah Girl. Photo: @hay_welch (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

How much is Hawk Tuah worth now? Haliey Welch is worth $0.0001581 in 2025 and is still being traded.

Haliey Welch is and is still being traded. What did Hawk Tuah Girl do before she was famous? The Belfast, Tennessee, resident was working in a bedspring factory before becoming famous.

The Belfast, Tennessee, resident was working in a bedspring factory before becoming famous. Did the Hawk Tuah Girl lose her job? She did not but resigned to become an entrepreneur after fame.

She did not but resigned to become an entrepreneur after fame. Who is Haliey Welch’s boyfriend? She was dating Kelby Blackwell as of November 2024, but it is unclear if they are still together.

Haliey Welch’s net worth is proof that a person’s finances can take a good turn in a split second. The former factory worker saw the opportunity and converted it into success by leveraging the fame that a 5-second moment brought her.

READ ALSO: Get to know Ella Cervetto: Facts about the TikTok star

As Briefly.co.za published, Cervetto made her TikTok debut in April 2020 and has worked with renowned world-class brands, including Fashion Nova.

As a content creator, Cervetto mainly earns through sponsored posts. Discover more about her.

Source: Briefly News