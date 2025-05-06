Get to know Ella Cervetto: Facts about the TikTok star

Ella Cervetto launched her Instagram account at 15. Today, she boasts millions of followers across various online platforms. While the internet sensation is famous for her fashion content and lip-syncs, she is also known for her vibrant persona. In 2020, Ella interacted with her fans in a post that depicts her outlook on life,

Remember to always have a smile on your face!

Australian TikToker Ella Cervetto.

Key takeaways

Cervetto made her TikTok debut in April 2020 .

. She has worked with renowned world-class brands such as Fashion Nova .

. The content creator keeps details about her personal life under wraps.

Ella Cervetto's profile summary

Full name Ella Grace Cervetto Gender Female Date of birth 16 September 2000 Age 24 years old (As of May 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 58 kg (128 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single (Rumoured) Profession Fashion model, social media personality Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

Ella Grace Cervetto is an Aussie

The social media influencer (24 as of May 2025) was born on 16 September 2000 in Australia. In 2024, she took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday, saying:

Season 24, Episode 1. #Virgo

While little is known about Cervetto's family background, in 2020, she posted a back photo of her father on Instagram alongside the caption:

My dad is photobombing my photos as usual. Content creator Ella Grace Cervetto.

Fashion model Ella Cervetto.

She made her social media debut two days before her 16th birthday

Ella's earliest post on Instagram dates back to September 2016, during a visit to the Daintree Rainforest in Australia. Her content on the platform mainly includes professional modelling shots and highlights from her travels.

As of 3 May 2025, Cervetto commands 1.8 million Instagram followers. On TikTok, she is widely recognised for her dance routines and lip-sync videos. Her GRWM videos often feature music by renowned singers, including Taylor Swift, SZA, Andre 3000 and Katy Perry.

Ella's most popular video is a January 2023 lip sync that boasts over 11 million views. She has 1.2 million followers on TikTok. Grace launched her YouTube channel on 11 December 2018. With 340 uploaded videos, she has 11,000 subscribers.

Ella makes big bucks while doing what she loves most

As a content creator, Cervetto mainly earns through sponsored posts. Over the years, she has inked lucrative deals with fashion powerhouses such as PrettyLittleThing, SKIMS, Oh Polly and Chanel. The Talent Büro, Balistarz and the Trend Co represent Ella.

Renowned Instagram sensation Ella Cervetto.

The internet personality made her relationship with Levi Neufeld Instagram official in March 2021

Although it is unclear how the pair met, on 27 December 2021, Ella celebrated a milestone in their relationship in an Instagram post that read:

Our first Christmas together!

On 28 February 2022, she took to the platform to commemorate their anniversary, stating:

I am celebrating one year of the best memories I have ever made.

However, whether the duo is still together remains a mystery, as Levi has not been featured in Elle's content like he used to before. Their last post together was in 2023.

Who is Levi Neufeld? Insights into his personal and professional life

Levi is a 32-year-old model and DJ best known for his appearance on The Voice Australia as a door pusher in 2018.

He debuted as a professional trainer and has worked for F45 Training in Australia. Currently, Neufeld doubles as an Instagram star who commands over 800k followers on the platform.

TikTok star Ella Cervetto.

Ella Grace Cervetto is a dog mom

On 7 April 2022, Cervetto introduced her canine friend to her Instagram community.

I am a mom (temporarily). Meet Maisie.

However, it appears the TikToker decided to keep Maisie, as she is frequently featured in her social media posts.

FAQs

Ella's content mainly revolves around fashion, beauty and travel. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How tall is Ella Cervetto?

The Aussie model stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs 58 kilograms (128 lbs). Her body measurements are 34-24-34 in.

Ella Cervetto's dog Maisie.

Why is Ella Cervetto famous?

Ella Grace Cervetto gained notoriety due to her fashion-related content on Instagram and lip-sync videos on TikTok.

At 24, Ella Cervetto has carved her niche in the competitive and ever-evolving digital space with her unique content. The TikToker's career is only showing signs of going places, thanks to her ability to pursue her passion at a young age.

