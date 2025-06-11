Baylen Dupree's net worth: Earnings from TikTok, TLC, and more

Baylen Dupree once dropped out of college and struggled with self-hatred due to her Tourette syndrome.. She has turned her disability into an inspiration for people today. Baylen Dupree's net worth, estimated between $1 million and $5 million, speaks volumes about her success. She once remarked:

I am still learning about [Tourette's]. My parents are still learning about it. There's so much more work that needs to be done to educate more people and to understand fully what people are going through and dealing with.

Baylen Dupree was once diagnosed with Tourette syndrome. Photo: @baylen_dupree on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Baylen Dupree is a TikTok influencer and the star of TLC's Baylen Out Loud , which premiered in January 2025.

and the star of TLC's , which premiered in January 2025. She was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at age 17 in 2020 .

. As of June 2025, she has almost 11 million followers on TikTok and over 2 million followers on Instagram.

and over 2 million followers on Instagram. Baylen became famous by sharing her journey with Tourette's Syndrome on TikTok.

Profile summary

Full name Baylen Dupree Gender Female Date of birth 30 July 2002 Age 22 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Ranson, Western Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Father Allen Dupree Mother Julie Dupree Siblings Burke, Sammi, Sven, Vick, Bechnir Marital status Engaged Partner Colin Dooley Profession TikTok influencer, reality TV personality Net worth $1-$5 million Social media TikTok YouTube Instagram

Baylen Dupree's net worth makes her a young TikTok millionaire

According to InTouch Weekly, Baylen’s net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. This makes her one of the youngest TikTok millionaires.

The TikTok celebrity has earned this much from being an influencer on social media with millions of followers. In an interview with Interview Magazine in March 2025, she said:

I couldn’t be more blessed and grateful for this opportunity because it’s very hard for me to have a nine-to-five job. I had to drop out of college because I couldn’t even get through a lecture due to my tics, and my bipolar got too bad, and I needed to come home. All that said, I’m just very grateful to be an influencer.

Facts about Baylen Dupree. Photo: @baylen_dupree (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much does Baylen Dupree earn?

Baylen Dupree's earnings on TikTok are from $10,000 to $15,000 per month with over 10 million followers. She also makes money on Cameo, charging $130 per personalised video.

Her reality series likely pays her around $40,000 per episode. With the success recorded on Baylen Dupree's TLC show, she earns money from press interviews.

The TikTok star documented her life with Tourette syndrome online

Dupree was diagnosed with Tourette's at 17 years in 2020, although she started having symptoms at age 7. According to the Mayo Clinic, Tourette syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by rapid, repetitive, and involuntary muscle movements or sounds (tics).

Between November and December 2020, Baylen went viral for sharing raw and honest TikTok videos about her disability.

She educates people about the disorder and shares her daily life, including cooking, baking, and getting her nails done. She also shares her struggles and experiences with the disorder. Grateful for her audience’s massive support, she shared an Instagram post:

I can’t say thank you enough for all the love and change Baylen Out Loud has been able to make to this world. Thank you to everyone who showed up and has faith in this show. It means everything. Love you all so much.

Baylen Dupree is a TikTok influencer. Photo: @baylen_dupree on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Baylen got her big career break when TLC signed her

Following her widespread fame on TikTok, Baylen was invited to speak on TV shows like Dr. Phil's. This led to her reality series on TLC. Season 1 of Baylen Out Loud premiered on 13 January 2025.

Baylen Dupree's TV show follows her, her family, and her boyfriend as they deal with the daily challenges of Baylen living with Tourette's. As a platform to educate others about the disorder, the show has garnered over 14.7 million views, prompting the filming of Season 2.

Howard Lee, chief creative officer of U.S. Networks, said in a statement to Variety on 24 February 2025:

We are incredibly proud of the success of Baylen Out Loud and are pleased to announce its renewal for a new season.

Baylen Dupree at Pacific Design Centre in April 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

U.S. Tourette Association confirms Baylen Out Loud is real

While many criticise her show and tics as being fake, the U.S. Tourette Association confirms their authenticity with a statement posted to their website.

In this post, the association appreciated her effort at raising awareness about the disorder as she bravely shares her experience.

Baylen Dupree's boyfriend gave her an expensive ring

On 11 February 2025, the couple announced their engagement. Colin, a US Air Force member, proposed with a stunning six-carat oval-cut diamond ring, as reported by People. The couple met on a dating app in 2022 and have been together ever since.

Colin has been supportive of Baylen and has taken the time to educate himself about her needs related to Tourette’s. Baylen calls him her “medicine” due to his positive impact. In a video posted on Instagram, Colin said:

The biggest misconception is that people think she's a burden to me.

Colin Dooley and Baylen Dupree at the FYC screening of TLC's Baylen Out Loud at Pacific Design Centre in April 2025. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

How old is Baylen Dupree? The TikTok girl is 22 years old as of May 2025.

The TikTok girl is 22 years old as of May 2025. Is Baylen Dupree a millionaire? Her net worth, estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million, confirms that she is.

Her net worth, estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million, confirms that she is. What disease does Baylen have? She was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at age 17.

She was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome at age 17. What does Baylen Dupree's dad do for a living? Allen Dupree works with the federal government.

Allen Dupree works with the federal government. Is Baylen Dupree still with Colin? They are together and engaged.

Baylen Dupree's net worth is rapidly growing, thanks to her massive social media following and reality TV show. She is a voice for others with Tourette syndrome.

