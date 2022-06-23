Reality TV star and Somizi Mhlongo's daughter, Bahumi, has told her father that she doesn't believe in ancestors

In the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi , Bahumi told Somizi that she has no problem with changing her surname without consulting the ancestors

The Idols SA judge, who is all about the ancestors, told his daughter the importance of engaging with the ancestors before changing a surname

Somizi Mhlongo's daughter doesn't believe in ancestors. Bahumi made it clear in the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi that she doesn't acknowledge her ancestors.

Bahumi told her dad Somizi Mhlongo that she doesn't want to consult her ancestors before changing her surname. Image: @bahumimhlongo, @somizi

On the other hand, Somizi strongly believes in the underground gang and even has iziphandla (wristbands made out of animal skin) on his wrists.

In the latest episode of the show, Bahumi, who wants to change her surname to Mhlongo, sat down with her father and told him that she's not interested in engaging with her ancestors. According to TshisaLIVE, she said:

"I've always respected it and whenever there's a ceremony, I'm there to help. I do it because I honour you and respect your culture. It's not something I necessarily believe in."

The larger-than-life media personality had to explain the importance of consulting ancestors before a surname change. He said his ancestors will be angry with him if he goes ahead and changes Bahumi's surname without doing the ceremony.

“You don’t just change a surname. We need to talk to the ancestors so you can be formally introduced and welcomed."

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Bahumi's remarks. Many shared that they applaud her for standing up for what she believes in.

@_SegoMogorosi commented:

"I love how Bahumi communicates. She knows what she’s believe in and stands for it."

@Refiloe_Ref said:

"I am Bahumi and Bahumi is me... I respect my family's beliefs and they also respect mine. They already know, when they do their rituals they don't impose it on me.They'd have their gathering and I'd go long after they are done with their rituals and just hang around."

@nandie_m wrote:

"I applaud Bahumi Mna shame! Spirituality is a personal thing!"

@N_Preshy_N added:

"I really like how respectful and articulate Bahumi is about her beliefs. She reasons so well! Somizi’s response was top tier as well!"

