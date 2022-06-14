Palesa Madisakwane has lashed out at Somizi Mhlongo for apparently taking his time to pay for their daughter Bahumi's damages

The reality TV stars baby girl want to change her surname to Mhlongo but can't because her dad has not paid for her damages yet

In the teaser of Somizi's show Living the Dream With Somizi, the former Generations actress shared that she feels like SomG is disrespecting her womb and her family

The next episode of Living the Dream With Somizi will be lit. In the teaser of the upcoming episode, the media personality's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, confronts him about paying damages for their daughter, Bahumi.

Palesa Madisakwane lashes out at Somizi for not paying damages for their daughter. Image: @palesamad, @somizi

Source: Instagram

Bahumi wants to change her surname to Mhlongo but can't at the moment because her dad still has to organise a traditional ceremony for her. The actress lashes out at SomG for apparently disrespecting her womb.

ZAlebs reports that the former Generations star met up with the Idols SA judge to discuss the issue of their girl's damages. Palesa Madisakwane wanted to know what his plans are.

In a heated confrontation, Somizi admits to having no time to do the important ceremony for his daughter, the publication reports. Palesa goes on to say that she's tired of listening to Somizi's "tales".

"This person is not only disrespecting my family but I felt like you disrespected my womb," she said.

Somizi's baby mama Palesa Madisakwane sets record straight

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi's baby mama Palesa Madisakwane took social media to set the record straight on some of her remarks on Living the Dream With Somizi.

Bahumi's mom shared that her words were taken out of context, especially the part where she spoke about Somizi's late mom, Mary Twala. In the previous episode, the actress shared that Mary told her she should give them Bahumi when she was still a baby.

"She was not ordering me, she was not insisting on taking my baby away from me. As a caring and loving mother she was to me she meant she will take care of my baby and she loved me enough to want to see me go back to school."

Source: Briefly News