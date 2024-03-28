Drake escalated his feud with Rick Ross by inviting Ross' ex-girlfriend, Christina Mackey, to his concert after Ross unfollowed him on social media

Drake has taken his latest beef with fellow rapper Rick Ross a notch up and fans are here for his pettiness. The rapper allegedly pulled a stunt that left many wondering what his actual motive was.

Drake invites Rick Ross' ex-girlfriend to his concert

We all know Drake can be petty if he chooses to. The rapper is reportedly beefing with fellow rapper Rick Ross and is willing to do whatever it takes to annoy him. The God's Plan rapper recently added Rick Ross' ex-girlfriend Christina Mackey into their beef.

According to a post shared by @WORLDSTAR, Drake went out of his way to invite Mackey to one of his concerts after Da Boss unfollowed him on social media. Per the reports on social media, the fitness instructor shared a picture of the VIP invitation she received from Drizzy. The post read:

"Rick Ross unfollows Drake on IG. Drake then invites Rick's ex, Christina Mackey to his concert. Diabolical."

Fans weigh in on Drake's move against Rick Ross

Social media users came out guns blazing at Drake saying he is being petty by using Rick Ross' ex-girlfriend as a pawn in theirbeef. Some also said he should stop using people's exes to gain points.

@Pickupthepiece2 said:

"When did messing with someone ex become a flex? Real question."

@naruto9tail added:

"If I had a homie that did this to other people I wouldn't be homies with him anymore. He has no boundaries when it comes to women."

@562chriss commented:

"Drake so corny and cringe."

@808Gangster commented:

"Lol Kendrick made Drake a motivational speaker then Rick Ross went and made Drake a simp"

