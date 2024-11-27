An officer of the law had many social media users singing his praise after hearing him perform at an event

The guy led a beautiful melody and was backed up by a well-known gospel singer in the TikTok video he shared

Social media users did not hesitate to compliment the gent on his beautiful voice, wishing him the best if he chose a music career

A man in a police uniform left social media users moved after sharing a video of himself singing. Image: @dumie574

Source: TikTok

One God-loving officer of the law took centre stage, showcasing his vocal talent by singing a gospel song in an event hosted by his department.

The man shared his video under his user handle @dumie574 on the popular video-streaming platform, reaching almost 400K views.

The man shows off his talent

The clip starts as @dumie574 grabs a microphone to lead a worship song in front, standing next to a female co-worker with a Department of Police banner behind them. He is later joined by a voice similar to that of the award-winning gospel singer Hlengiwe Mhlaba.

Watch the video below:

SA gives the police officer his flowers

The video attracted over 1,5K comments from social media users who were blown away by the gent's vocal capability. Many also asked God to protect him and others in their dangerous line of work.

User @Ma Dlamzi commented:

"With that job bhuti wami, hold on to your God. You will be protected always."

User @Phindy290173 shared:

"Feeling blessed so early in the morning, Amen my dear ✋🤚🤍."

User @FikileMthombeni added:

"Where is Lindelani Mkhize? Here is another talent🤣🤣🤣."

User @EvaBee said:

"Pray harder, my brother. The world needs Officers who know Christ🥰🥰."

User @Heavenly Flower added:

"God is really at work. Glory to Jesus."

User @thandi's_silverlining said:

"Siyabonga Officer may God protect you and hide under His wings in this dangerous line of work🥰."

Policeman dedicates a love song to his Zulu girlfriend

Briefly New previously reported on an English-speaking man who entertained people at an event by singing a love song written for his Zulu girl from Mlazi.

The video entertained Mzansi people, taking to the comment section to share how cute his gesture was and how much they loved it.

Source: Briefly News