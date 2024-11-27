“The World Needs Officers Who Know Christ”: Police Officer Sings Gospel at Work Event, SA’s Touched
- An officer of the law had many social media users singing his praise after hearing him perform at an event
- The guy led a beautiful melody and was backed up by a well-known gospel singer in the TikTok video he shared
- Social media users did not hesitate to compliment the gent on his beautiful voice, wishing him the best if he chose a music career
One God-loving officer of the law took centre stage, showcasing his vocal talent by singing a gospel song in an event hosted by his department.
The man shared his video under his user handle @dumie574 on the popular video-streaming platform, reaching almost 400K views.
The man shows off his talent
The clip starts as @dumie574 grabs a microphone to lead a worship song in front, standing next to a female co-worker with a Department of Police banner behind them. He is later joined by a voice similar to that of the award-winning gospel singer Hlengiwe Mhlaba.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
SA gives the police officer his flowers
The video attracted over 1,5K comments from social media users who were blown away by the gent's vocal capability. Many also asked God to protect him and others in their dangerous line of work.
User @Ma Dlamzi commented:
"With that job bhuti wami, hold on to your God. You will be protected always."
User @Phindy290173 shared:
"Feeling blessed so early in the morning, Amen my dear ✋🤚🤍."
User @FikileMthombeni added:
"Where is Lindelani Mkhize? Here is another talent🤣🤣🤣."
User @EvaBee said:
"Pray harder, my brother. The world needs Officers who know Christ🥰🥰."
User @Heavenly Flower added:
"God is really at work. Glory to Jesus."
User @thandi's_silverlining said:
"Siyabonga Officer may God protect you and hide under His wings in this dangerous line of work🥰."
Policeman dedicates a love song to his Zulu girlfriend
Briefly New previously reported on an English-speaking man who entertained people at an event by singing a love song written for his Zulu girl from Mlazi.
The video entertained Mzansi people, taking to the comment section to share how cute his gesture was and how much they loved it.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za