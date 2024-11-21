A heartbroken gentleman took to social media to share the pain of losing his wife to mental struggles

The guy said his wife woke up with mental problems on the day of their lobola negotiations

The online community reacted to the story, with many showering the man with words of kindness

A man was hurt after his wife struggled with mental health on their lobola day. Images: @impressornkosie

A man went to his TikTok account and shared one of the saddest things to happen to him.

In a TikTok post by @impressornkosie, he said he and his wife were planning to spend the rest of their lives together and happy. However, on the day of the lobola negotiations, the wife woke up mentally disturbed.

Their dreams were shuttered in a split second. He added that his wife is still in Sterkfontein hospital to this day. A truly heartbreaking story to share on socials.

Watch the TikTok post below:

A hurt man lost his wife to mental struggles. Image: @impressornkosie

Mzansi shares love with the man

The post received over 70k views, with many online users sharing positive messages. See the comments below:

@Nthabibby said:

"It really is a battle on our wedding day it rained cats and dogs kwathiwa soke sbone kuyophelela kuphi, mind you we married 2weeks ago uphelwe umsebenzi the next Monday after the wedding."

@.... shared:

"Nkosi lula isandla sakho. We need to pray for her as a country."

@Anele expressed:

"Sending love n light brother🥰🥰🥰."

@MakgotsoModise wrote:

"Yohhh eish sorry."

@Bheki Mogoasa commented:

"Askies buti keep praying all will be well 🥰🥰."

@Sunshine🌞 said:

"On mine,only my dad knew the lobola part ,uncles were told tht the family is coming 2 pay damages for the child &at that moment my soon 2 b in-laws said they're extending 2 a the bride. Ku rough guys."

Woman chats about her mental struggles

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared a candid TikTok video on her mental struggles.

A young lady named Celeste has taken to TikTok to remind people to put their mental health first. In the video, the young woman shares a depressive episode in which she physically cannot take care of herself. She highlights the dangers of social pressure which has a nasty habit of convincing you that you must do things by a certain age.

Source: Briefly News