Winnie Mashaba's mode of transport when she was going to Solly Moholo's funeral caused a stir on the socials

The South African gospel singer had arrived for iconic musician Solly Moholo's funeral in a lavish way

Members of the Association for the Entertainers of SA (Aesa) allegedly kept Winnie Mashaba away from attending the sombre event

Winnie Mashaba was one of many who mourned the death of Solly Moholo. She was reportedly deemed an unwelcome guest because of the way she arrived at his funeral.

Winnie Mashaba used an airplane to attend Solly Moholo's funeral, but his family allegedly did not allow her to attend. Image: @sollymoholo_official / Instagram / @DrWinnieMashaba / X

Source: UGC

Gospel musician Winnie sparked controversy after she showed off her transport to Solly Moholo's funeral. The late gospel icon's family allegedly had an issue with Winnie Mashaba.

Winnie Mashaba allegedly kicked out of Solly Moholo's funeral

According to Sunday World, Solly Moholo's family asked members of Aesa to turn away Winnie Mashaba. An artist who wished to remain anonymous explained that the family felt slighted since Solly passed away from illness and had mounting medical costs. Read what allegedly happened:

“Apparently, the view was that Winnie was showing off by coming to the memorial service in an aircraft and might have used a lot of money to hire it when she failed to pay Moholo’s medical bill, which was running close to a million rand.”

Was Winnie Mashaba flaunting at Solly Moholo's funeral?

The anonymous source insisted that Winnie was not trying to show off, she had a number of appointments that day and wanted to be on time for all of them. Aesa's chief executive officer, Hepter Mailula, reportedly had picked up Dr Mashaba and allowed her to pay her last respects to the Mkhukhu icon. He said:

“Yes, I fetched her from where she was and gave her a seat. But I know nothing about her being prevented from attending the funeral,

On the other hand, the chairperson of the Limpopo artist movement claims that Winnie was mistreated.

SA cheer as Winnie Mashaba gets married

Briefly News previously reported that Gospel legend Winnie Mashaba has gotten a second chance in love even after controversial music executive Nota Baloyi made disturbing claims about her dating life earlier this year.

The Batswadi Baka hitmaker has shared good news with her fellow listeners and followers on her Instagram page recently. Winnie shared a picture post of herself draped in her traditional makoti attire and shared that she is now officially off the market.

It was alleged that the gospel legend's break-up with her ex-hubby was caused by years of infidelity and irreconcilable differences between the singer and the businessperson.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News