Phophi Mudau Ratlabala recently went through a tragedy in her personal life, and she got candid about it

The actress, well known for the role she played on Skeem Saam divulged details about losing their level

Phophi Mudau Ratlabala was married to Mohale Ratlabala, who recently passed away much to his wife's horror

Phophi Mudau Ratlabala opened up to the public about suffering a major loss. The Skeem Saam actress was happily married for decades.

Former 'Skeem Saam actress Phophi Mudau Ratlabala shared that her husband died without warning. Image: @phophi.ratlabala / Instagram

Phophi lost her husband Mohale recently out of the blue. She detailed her husband's last moments.

Phophi Mudau Ratlabala mourns husband

According to Sunday World, Phophi said her husband was full of energy until he fell unconscious due to a dizzy spell. She explained:

“We woke up in the late morning, and my husband didn’t show any medical complications. He was as fit as a fiddle and jolly as usual. Suddenly, he became frail and, within a short space of time, fell to the floor, and that was the end of his life journey.”

What you need to know about Phophi Mudau Ratlabala

The actress is well known for being a part of the cast of one of South Africa's number-one soapies in 2023, Skeem Saam .

. Phophi became a beloved South African actress as she entranced local audiences with her character Cindy Khuzwayo.

She is best known for her depiction of a traditional healer, and this is also known as one in her real life as well

Phophi Mudau and husband happy before death

The actress was married to the love of her life for 18 years after their 2015 marriage. His 10-year-old daughter and his wife survive Mohale. Phophi said his passing came when they were happier than ever. She said:

"I got the shock of my life because death was the last misfortune I expected. Everything was okay until death struck. It was an untimely death that has left everyone shattered, and the void he has left is going to be huge."

Source: Briefly News