Authorities are putting in place measures to ensure that the school's 216 learners, including 21 matriculants' education, are not affected

The Northern Cape Education department is faced with the mammoth task of assessing the damage at the Garies High School after a fire broke out on Saturday.

The Northern Cape education department will assess the damage to the Garies High School after the fire on Saturday. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The blaze, which firefighters contained after many hours, reportedly completely destroyed 11 classrooms, an administration block, toilets and learners' learning materials.

According to SABC News, authorities from the provincial education department will visit the school on Monday to assess the damage and pave the way forward. In a statement, the department's spokesperson Geoffrey Van der Merwe said measures to assist pupils and staff are being implemented. He said:

"At this stage, the exact cause of the fire is not clear nor arson is suspected, the fire is a devastating blow as the school serves several surrounding communities in the Kamiesberg municipality and also accommodates Grade 12 learners."

TimesLIVE reports that Namakwa Civic Movement's Donne-lee Jano said the shortage of trained firefighters and firefighting equipment in the Namakwa area must be addressed urgently.

