A video of a woman firing shots aimed at suspected criminals has been doing the rounds online

The incident in question took place in 2020 and shows the woman being accosted outside her home

SA netizens referred to her as imbokodo as they commended her bravery and quick-thinking

A video of a woman fighting off thugs from an incident that took place back in 2020 has resurfaced online.

Peeps commended a quick-thinking woman when thugs approached her. Image: @YesuMurena/Twitter

The footage posted by @YesuMurena on Twitter shows the woman closing the gate to leave her home and soon noticing a car driving down the road.

The car door opens as a thug gets out, prompting the woman to quickly take out her firearm and fire several shots at him and the vehicle.

The video was captioned:

“Imbokodo straight.”

South African social media users commended the woman’s bravery in the face of danger, while others noted with disappointment how crime-ridden the world had become.

Check out the footage and the comments below:

@Miss_Sinabo said:

“Home girl just had a gun chilling in her pants like she deals with this kind of nyolz on a daily .”

@mandima_writer replied:

“Why does it feel like bekabalindile??? .”

@EmzaChick responded:

“She must be in illegal substances or something, the way she was ready she knew she is a target.”

@Mamphegoo commented:

“This is how we should live now.”

@malusimudau_ reacted:

“I want a wife like her.”

@iThando replied:

“Need to stay strapped, but it doesn’t always mean you’ll be lucky.”

@ted_pops wrote:

“This is why you always gotta be 1 up! Sometimes you don’t have enough time to disengage the firearm, you need to be able to draw and start making it rain some time!”

