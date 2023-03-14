Nota Baloyi took to his timeline and claimed to know who killed Costa Titch following his untimely passing over the weekend

Nota blamed the organisers of Ultra for making the Amapiano artist perform under strobe lights while he suffered from epilepsy and blasted his management

The controversial music exec also claimed T-Effect management led two of their artists to death in 29 days, adding that they also took AKA to Durban without a security team

Nota Baloyi is trending again for making more claims about Mzansi artists' deaths. The controversial music exec claimed to know who killed Costa Titch.

Costa Titch collapses on stage at Ultra Music Festival

Costa Titch reportedly collapsed on stage while performing at the Ultra Music Festival on Saturday, March 11. The hip-hop artist and Amapiano star allegedly suffered from epilepsy.

Nota took to Instagram and alleged that the organisers and owners of Ultra killed the Big Flexa hitmaker. He said the strobe lights triggered an epileptic fit. Nota also blamed Costa's management for negligence.

In a screenshot doing rounds on Nota claimed T-Effect led two of their artists to their death in 29 days. The controversial media personality alleged T-Effect first took AKA to Durban without security and "then hey had Costa Titch performing under strobe lights causing an epileptic fit".

Mzansi reacts to Nota Baloyi's claims about Costa Titch's death

Peeps took to social media to share their thoughts on Nota's claims about the Amapiano star's death. Some agreed with him while others questioned whether Costa disclosed his health problems to the organisers.

@Asanda56701527 commented:

"Did Costa disclose his health problems to the event organisers? If so, why did he perform when he entered the stage? If not then no one should be blamed."

@MarkFeltDeep said:

"Costa was a grown man who had responsibility over himself. If he knew he had epilepsy why did he subject himself to an event known to have strobe lights? What happened is unfortunate but Nota is talking k*k (as usual)."

@KgothatsoMokwe6 wrote:

"My goat reporting live from the place of legends."

@BADnewsDZIVHU commented:

"People make fun and say this dude is crazy but we tend not to take some crucial information in his statements and I sense that's where we all got it wrong. Just my opinion after my lil research about the lights he talking about."

@DianeTshiunza wrote:

"Has he become a private investigator?"

@ZGoasu added:

"Another lawsuit in the drafts, Nota got money to play."

Akon mourns the death of Costa Titch

In related news, Briefly News reported that Akon took his timeline to mourn the death of Costa Titch. The Amapiano and hip-hop star signed an international deal with Akon's record label, Konvict Kulture.

Costa Titch died over the weekend. He was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he collapsed on stage and passed on. The star collaborated with Akon on his Big Flexa remix. Taking to Instagram, Akon paid tribute to the late artist.

Akon shared that he was convinced that Costa Tich would impact the world music scene. He shared that Costa was on his way to becoming a global superstar.

