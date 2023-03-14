Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to mourn the untimely death of Amapiano star Costa Titch

Costa Titch and Cassper Nyovest's relationship goes way back as Costa Titch was once Cassper's dancer

Mufasa and Costa Titch may have had beef but the Amademoni rapper put their differences aside and shared a touching tribute

Cassper Nyovest has added to the long list of South African stars who have taken to social media to mourn Costa Titch's untimely passing.

Cassper Nyovest has posted a touching tribute following Costa Titch's passing. Image: @casspernyovest and @costatitch.

Source: Instagram

Costa Titch died after collapsing during a performance at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Cassper Nyovest mourns Costa Titch

Tributes have been pouring in for the Big Flexa hitmaker after his untimely death. Fans and fellow celebrities have poured their hearts out in touching tributes to the Amapiano star.

Stars like Nadia Nakai, Pearl Thusi, Ntando Duma, DJ Zinhle and Senegalese singer Akon have all posted touching tributes on their pages.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest also took to his Twitter page to send a heartfelt condolence message to Costa Titch's family and fans. He wrote:

"RIP Costa Titch. Condolences to his family and fans."

Costa Titch and Cassper Nyovest's history and beef

The two stars go way back as Costa Titch used to be Mufasa's dancer before launching his music career. According to ZAlebs, the two stars had a public fallout when the Tito Mboweni hitmaker hinted that he was leaving hip-hop for Amapiano. Costa Titch wrote:

"SA Hip Hop is uniting right now. If you jumped ship, stay there and let us fix what you broke -respectfully."

