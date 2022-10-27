Merica Monamodi happily posted on her Twitter page that she has secured a job in China that will be paying her over R50 000 a month

The former YoTV presenter and YouTube content creator jotted down helpful tips for budding ESL teachers who want to earn decently

Fearful people bashed her for urging people to seek employment in China after a few SA teachers died there

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Merica Monamodi encouraged people to consider teaching In China. Image: @simply_merica

Source: Instagram

Merica Monamodi shared with her followers that she got a job in China that will pay her over R50 000 monthly. She encouraged other people to try getting jobs in China and even offered tips to make the process easier.

The former YoTV presenter informed her followers that moving is costly, but if they save up to cover the initial relocation costs, it will be the best decision of their lives. Merica broke down the entire process of getting certified in ESL, applying for visas, getting police clearance, etc.

Many people on Twitter were thankful for her helpful tips, but the English teacher also got an influx of negative comments suggesting that she was luring South Africans to their death.

Recently South African teachers in China have grabbed headlines for mysteriously dying in China. So many people online pointed out that the earning potential in the Asian country might not be worth it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out Merica's post below:

Read some comments from her Twitter thread.

@TheGreatLerato posted"

"Merica is really nice for sharing that thread because people like to gatekeep."

@Thobash_M shared:

"Merica, you did your part. You’ve shared the information, and what people say or do is really up to them. God bless your heart, doll."

@OSCARBADEN wrote:

"When you are there please save and join funeral covers that will fly you back home when unfortunate circumstances happen.".

@Owomthetho asked:

"My concern is that our people die there without any reasonable explanation. If they earn so much, why is it always a financial struggle to bring them back to SA? Also, why are you inviting people to come over as if it’s some sort of a pyramid scheme?"

@CharlieDance18 added:

"South Africans die mysterious deaths in China and nobody wants to tell the family members how their children died there."

@NiniMthimkulu tweeted:

"Congratulations. Please take medical insurance so that your family doesn't suffer should anything happen."

@bobozile77 suggested:

"Also, get your travel insurance guys and make sure you leave a copy of the insurance with family in case something happens."

Government says it is not its duty to repatriate bodies as another teacher dies while working in China

Briefly News reported the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said that it is not its duty to repatriate the bodies of citizens who die overseas. Dirco's statements follow the death of a South African teacher working in China.

Siphosethu Mqokozo’s family is crowdfunding to raise money to repatriate her body from China.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News