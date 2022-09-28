Another South African woman who worked as a teacher in China died allegedly after having a panic attack

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) encouraged travellers to have insurance

Siphosethu Mqokozo’s family members are crowdfunding to raise money to repatriate her body from China

JIANGSU - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said that it is not its duty to repatriate the bodies of citizens who die overseas. This follows the death of a South African teacher who was working in China.

Siphosethu Mqokozo died after allegedly suffering from a panic attack in China. Image: @nandira_zuri

Siphosethu Mqokozo’s family is crowdfunding to raise money to repatriate her body from China. Dirco Spokesperson Clayson Monyela encouraged citizens who are travelling abroad to ensure they have travel insurance in the event of a tragedy.

Monyela told News24 that the country does not have a budget to repatriate people from foreign countries. According to the publication, Mqokozo allegedly had a panic attack and died on her way to the hospital.

Her sister, Lubabalo, last spoke to Mqokozo on Wednesday, 21 September, and said they discussed how teachers die after being sick for a brief period. Monyela encouraged South Africans living abroad to register with the local embassies.

Mqokozo was not the only teacher who died in the country. In April, 29-year-old Nomaqocwa Blackie was found dead by her colleagues in her flat in Shanghai.

According to Sunday World, Blackie’s younger brother, Arthur, said that family members were traumatised by the death. The family engaged with Dirco officials to repatriate Blackie’s body to her home in Eastern Cape.

Citizens shaken up by death:

@makhanip said:

“Worried about young ladies suddenly dying in China.”

@pinkysithole17 wrote:

“They should send a delegation to investigate why young Black women are dying mysteriously in China. Kanti what’s the BRICS for if not for inter-country co-operation.”

@I_am_aMarvel added:

“Just a panic attack. It’s getting suspiciously worrisome!”

27 people killed in China bus crash

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a bus crash killed 27 people in southwest China, police said, the country’s deadliest road accident so far this year.

The accident took place on a highway in rural Guizhou province when the vehicle carrying a total of 47 people “flipped onto its side”, Sandu county police said in a statement published on social media.

The other 20 people were being treated for injuries and emergency responders were dispatched to the scene, police said, without providing any more details.

