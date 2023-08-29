Cape Town's pioneering all-woman solar panel assembly plant, led by former SANDF captain Rene Salmon, is rewriting the narrative in the energy sector

Manufacturing solar panels for low-income households across Africa, this groundbreaking facility is just the second of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa

Speaking to Briefly News, Salmon says she empowers her team through training, fostering a supportive environment where experienced women mentor newcomers

Rene Salmon leads a team of women in Cape Town's solar panel plant, breaking barriers in the energy sector. Images: Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

Envisioning the world's inaugural all-female solar panel assembly plant might have seemed far-fetched at first. Yet, this ambitious idea is now a thriving reality in Cape Town.

Cape Town's empowering all-woman solar plant

The all-woman solar plant in Ndabeni is under the brilliant leadership of Rene Salmon, a former South African National Defence Force (SANDF) captain-turned-plant manager.

Speaking to Briefly News in an exclusive comment, she says:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I think the change has already started with us here at Ener-G-Africa, considering that our Solar Assembly Plant has a 100% female employment rate.

"I am infinitely grateful and humbled by the opportunity that all of us have been granted. I would love to see other companies in the energy sector following suit.

"Females have already proven themselves in so many other sectors, and, inevitably, the energy sector will soon be one of them."

Solar panel plant empowering women in Africa

The Ener-G-Africa's innovative solar panel assembly plant is a pioneering venture that manufactures small solar panels designed specifically for low-income households across Africa. Remarkably, this facility is only the second of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, representing a significant stride towards gender diversity and inclusivity in the solar energy sector.

This is seen in Salmon's role, which embodies empowerment as she imparts vital skills to women in solar panel assembly.

Her dedicated team of six women forms the backbone of the Cape Town plant's solar department, excelling in various roles such as supervision, machine operation and quality assurance. Together, they serve as mentors, guiding younger women aspiring to enter this dynamic field.

She says:

"Everything starts as an idea, no matter how far-fetched it may seem. Just imagine how the idea of the world’s first all-female solar panel assembly plant seemed… Yet, here we are.

"Be bold yet realistic, and don’t let your lack of action stop your dreams from becoming a reality because an idea without action will always remain a dream. It will take hard work and sacrifice, but nothing in this world is impossible. Just keep pushing forward"

Within the male-dominated energy sector, gender equality remains a challenge. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports a stark gender gap, with an average of 76% fewer women than men in the industry. Rene Salmon symbolises change and progress in an industry long overdue for transformation.

KZN woman flexes life as a civil engineer

In other similar stories related to women empowerment, Briefly News reported about a KZN woman who showcased her life as a civil engineer in a TikTok video.

The post offered a glimpse into her daily experiences and challenges, where she highlighted the dynamic and creative aspects of her profession.

Her story captivated Mzansi and expressed her thoughts regarding the major changes required in the country's engineering sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News