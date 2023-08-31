Gomora actress Zinzi Nsele shared an emotional reel of her moments with fellow cast members

After four seasons of the much-loved drama series, Gomora will broadcast its final episodes on 20 October, 2023

Viewers have mixed emotions as they shared their touching sentiments on Zinzi's comment section

'Gomora' actress Zinzi Nsele shared an emotional reel of her moments with her cast members on Instagram as the show comes to an end in October.

Gomora actress Zinzi Nsele shared memorable moments through a picture reel on Instagram with her cast members on set.

Gomora actress Zinzi bids farewell to show

With the much-loved drama series Gomora coming to an end on 20 October, 2023, actress Zinzi Nsele bids farewell to the show as she shared a picture reel of her behind-the-scenes moments with her fellow cast members on set.

Zinzi Nsele, who plays the character of Ms Madikizela, a teacher at Gomora High School, who has children with Bongani, shared this reel on Instagram and captioned it:

"In God we trust that we will meet again at another set, tried to smile in every picture just to hide how heavy my heart is. He restores."

Watch the reel here:

Gomora became one of the most loved drama series on Mzansi Magic, and it has been a career breakthrough for many of its cast members.

Viewers say goodbye to Gomora

Fans and viewers of the show also bid farewell after watching the heartfelt reel shared by actress Zinzi Nsele on Instagram.

Netizens had mixed emotions about Gomora coming to an end. Some said they were going to miss the show and the actors, while some felt sad having to let go of the show itself:

@Lally_madia wrote:

"Yah we are going to miss you guys on our screens."

@Thembiseete_ said:

"We had the best time ever."

@Itisshe_ndumitshabalala wrote:

"I’m not okay."

@Prettyfihlabee wrote:

"Yoh hayi shem akubuhlungu."

@Nellyziks_mazondi said:

"Aybo njani."

@Thandikhupe said:

"What am I going to watch?"

@Sheiskgomotso wrote:

"Ooh bathong."

@Zimbilis said:

"Aaaah man."

