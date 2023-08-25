Actress Zinzi Nsele shared snapshots of her daughter, Emuhle, on Instagram for her 14th birthday

The Gomora actress celebrated Emuhle's birthday by sharing pictures of her and penned a heartfelt message to her

Netizens joined Zinzi Nsele in commemorating her daughter's birthday, they wished Emuhle a blessed day

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

'Gomora' actress Zinzi Nsele celebrated her daughter Emuhle's 14th birthday and wrote her a heartfelt message on Instagram. Image: @zinzi_n

Source: Twitter

Gomora actress Zinzi Nsele will forever have unforgettable memories of her daughter. The actress recently showed off her beautiful daughter in snapshots on her 14th birthday.

Zinzi Nsele flaunts her daughter online

Actress Zinzi Nsele shared numerous pictures on Instagram of her daughter, Emuhle, on her blessed birthday. The actress celebrated her daughter's 14th birthday.

The Gomora actress wrote a touching and heartfelt birthday to Emuhle. Zinzi shared in the message that Emuhle is the best thing in her life and her biggest motivation.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She wrote:

"Happy 14th birthday to my apple. My pumpkin. Her Mumkhulu’s tomato. Her Mum Sbo’s dress-up doll. Ayanda’s sister. Her cousin's bestie. A lover of life.

"The best part of my life. My biggest motivation. I can never thank God enough. I love you with all that I am, ntombazane yami. I will always be there to protect you , to guide you, to nurture you, to support your dreams and strive to raise you in a Queenly manner.

"Blessings and more blessings upon your life, my baby. May you shine your light in bigger spaces @_itsss.emuhle_ The world is your oyster sanalwam. Okuhle kodwa 3rd slide. #birthday #birthdaygirl #love #girlmom"

See post here:

Netizens shower Zinzi's post with birthday wishes

Netizens flooded Zinzi's comment section as they wished Emuhle a happy birthday:

@leeramthethwa wrote:

"Happy Birthday Emuhle!"

@queen_hlengi_4399 said:

"Happy birthday ku Emuzana kamama khula ntombazane. Ujehova akukhusele"

@inno_mdhluli said:

"Happiest birthday @_itsss.emuhle_"

@sheiskgomotso wrote:

"Happy birthday to Emuhle. Blessings in abundance to her."

@gnb24 wrote:

"Happy 14th birthday to Emuhle."

@jacintangobese commented:

"Happy birthday, baby. Have a great day."

@fifisebogodi wrote:

"Happiest birthday to Emuhle, wishing abundance of God’s protection and blessings upon her life."

@zee_wifemomof4 wrote:

"This is so beautiful, happy birthday to iNkosazana."

Ntombi pens heartfelt birthday message to late daughter

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that actress Ntombi Mzolo penned a heartfelt birthday message yo her late daughter, Linile Mzolo.

The actress's daughter died in a car accident when she was three years old. Ntombi shared how much Linile inspires her daily.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News