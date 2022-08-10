Youtuber The Hamilton Collection reveals the truth about the running costs of a Bugatti Chiron

The French supercar retails for $3 million, or R50 million, and is powered by a quad-turbocharged W16 engine

The American YouTuber says the car's brakes cost around R2 million to replace and it's an example of the true supercar ownership cost

The Bugatti Chiron needs to be serviced roughly every 14 months for $25 000, or R411 000, to keep the French supercar performing optimally.

Youtuber Steve Hamilton breaks down the cost of maintaining a supercar after its warranty has expired. Image: Martyn Lucy for Getty / Facebook

According to YouTuber Steve Hamilton of the channel The Hamilton Collection, the Chiron is worth $3 million.

The French carmaker has fitted a quad-turbocharged engine to the supercar and its speedometer has a 500km/h mark on the instrument cluster.

According to Bugatti, the engine needs 60 000 litres of air pumped through the motor every minute to keep it cool.

Hamilton made a video showing what Chiron will cost to maintain once its warranty and service plan expires in November 2022. The carbon ceramic brakes for all four wheels will cost around R2 million to replace.

The viral video was uploaded on UNILAD Tech's Facebook page and has received close to five million views.

Check out the clip below:

SA school kids rock up to matric dance in a Bugatti Veyron and McLaren 570S and Mzansi is in disbelief

Briefly News reports that South Africans were left shocked after pics on social media emerged of wealthy kids attending their matric ball in flashy supercars.

A matric ball at St Dustan's College in Benoni drew some amazing cars, including a Bugatti Veyron and a McLaren. Social media went into a frenzy as photographs emerged of the supercars parked in the matric ball's parking lot.

The school describes itself as a leading independent Anglican School under the auspices of the Highveld Diocese, and the annual fees are R41 600.

