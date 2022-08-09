British luxury carmaker has built 12 Bacalars models for wealthy clients with handcrafted precision

The last four two-seater luxury convertibles are being built by the carmaker's bespoke Mulliner division

It's one of the rarest models in Bentley's modern era with only 12 models available in the world and it features 5 000-year-old Riverwood

The 12 rarest two-seater convertibles in Bentley's modern era are some of the most bespoke models ever produced by the luxury carmaker.

Only 12 Bentley Mulliner Bacalars are being built for wealthy customers. Image: Newspress

According to Newspress, the Mulliner team, which focuses on Bentley's wide range of customisation options, has four Bacalars to complete for wealthy owners.

The luxury carmaker limited the production run to 12 examples, with each customer having direct contact with the Mulliner team to execute the client's needs.

According to Bentley, the Bacalar's body is made from carbon fibre and is painted in a colour unique to each car, with no customer having the same hue on their car.

It features bespoke 22-imch Tri-Finish wheels, while the interior uses natural British wool for the carpets and the wood panels are made from 5 000-year-old Riverwood.

