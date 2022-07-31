Global site navigation

Bentayga Luxury SUV Propels Bentley to Post Impressive R6.7 Billion Profit for First 6 Months of 2022
by  Sean Parker
  • Luxury carmaker Bentley announced its financial results for the first half of 2022, posting operating profits of €398 million or R6.7 billion
  • The top three best-selling models from the marque during that period were the Bentayga, Flying Spur sedan and Continental GT
  • The operating profits figure of €398 million is more than the luxury carmaker earned in 2021, which was €389 million

The cost of personalising luxury vehicles and the sales of its SUV propelled Bentley to post operating profits of €398 million or R6.7 billion for the first half of 2022.

bentley driving
The Bentayga contributed to 40% of Bentley's total sales in the first half of 2022. Image: Newspress
According to Newspress, in comparison to the same period in 2021, operating profits increased by 124%.

Another comparison that amplifies the impressive profits is that it supersedes the €389 million operating profits Bentley posted for the 12 months of 2021.

The main reason profits soared in 2022 is the luxury carmaker charging clients to personalise their cars. As a result, the top three best-selling cars from the marque were the Bentayga luxury SUV (40% of sales), the new Flying Spur sedan (27%), and the Continental GT (33%) Bentley reports.

Bentley unveils its latest model, a long-wheelbase version of its lux Bentayga SUV with 24 billion trim combos

Briefly News reports that the model that helped Bentley earn record profits in 2022 is now available in a long-wheelbase version.

Bentley is bringing a new focus on wellness to its model range with the launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase – a new grand touring SUV that builds on the strengths of the Bentayga to become a new luxury flagship, extending the latest product range to five models.

So much more than just a stretch, the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is the result of a nine-figure investment by Bentley to create a new model that provides the best rear cabin experience since a Mulsanne whilst retaining the Bentley hallmarks of effortless performance, exquisite handcraftsmanship and endless personalisation.

