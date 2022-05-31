CCTV footage captured the moment a South African petrol attendant dodged a speeding car racing through a fuel station

The viral footage is almost unbelievable as the man shows excellent dexterity to get out of the way of the car's path

South African social media users of course chimed in with their opinions, one person said the petrol attendant, "can dodge a bullet"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A South African petrol attendant miracously dodged a speeding car that drove across the station's forecourt.

The footage was captured on CCTV and shared on social media where it has garnered close to 80 000 views.

Video footage of a speeding car tearing across a forecourt narrowly missing the petrol attendant. Image: Facebook

Source: UGC

Some say the petrol attendant who managed to dodge a speeding car has a quicker side-step than Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe. The video footage uploaded on SA Trucker's Facebook page certainly provides strong evidence.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South African social media users had this to say:

Geven Priviledge Marimba says:

"Side stepping was out of the world."

Lusanda Nduku says:

"The petrol attendant was lucky."

Badisa Ed Sekonopo says:

"This small dynamite is fast."

‘Petrol attendants took pics of my fuel bill’ South African man spends R5 000 on petrol for his massive SUV

A photograph on social media showing a man's massive petrol bill has gone viral, with South Africans obviously giving their two cents, Briefly News reports.

The fuel price has increased dramatically over the past few months, but this man's fuel bill of R5 000 sent Mzansi over the edge. However, there is a good reason why it's so expensive.

Before that price change comes into effect, a South African man Craig Gradidge posted his recent fuel bill on Twitter and Mzansi went beserk.

The man said petrol attendants took photographs as some of them had never witnessed such a high value of the fuel. Gradidge posted that he has a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV with dual fuel tanks and that he opted to drive until he had used close to all the fuel in them.

Source: Briefly News