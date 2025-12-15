Suspect Arrested in Tembisa House Robbery That Killed School Principal

Gauteng police have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the house robbery and murder of a school principal

The arrest follows the opening of a case of house robbery and murder after a family of three was attacked on Sunday, 14 December

The incident reportedly began when four suspects allegedly broke into the family’s home in Tembisa using an axe

The South African Police Service in Gauteng arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the house robbery and murder of a school principal in Maokeng Extension, Tembisa, during which the principal’s wife and son were also assaulted.

School principal killed in house robbery

According to IOL, Gauteng police confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Monday, 15 December. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a 50-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday night, 14 December, in connection with the house robbery and murder in Maokeng Extension, Tembisa. She added that investigators tracked the suspect to his home following a series of leads, and warned that further arrests are likely as the investigation continues. The suspect is expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

The arrest follows the killing of the 61-year-old school principal, who was shot and killed at his home in Tembisa on Sunday morning, 14 December. Police said the attack occurred when four suspects allegedly forced their way into the family’s home using an axe. During the robbery, the principal was fatally shot, while his wife and son were assaulted. The suspects are alleged to have fled with cash, laptops, and cellphones.

Teachers killed in SA

Police have arrested a second suspect linked to the fatal shooting of two staff members at a primary school in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni. The arrest follows the deadly attack at Inxiweni Primary School on 18 November 2025, where the school’s principal, Ruth Nozibele Tabu, and an administrative clerk, Nobantu Njombini, were shot and killed inside the administration block.

A primary school deputy principal was shot and killed on school premises in Stellenbosch on Friday afternoon. Western Cape police said the 54-year-old was attacked at around 13:10 on 21 November 2025 and was declared dead at the scene. No arrests have been made, and the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The Western Cape Education Department said it was shocked by the incident, which is believed to have been a targeted attack.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka has condemned the fatal shooting of a high school principal in Hammarsdale. The killing occurred at Sikhethuxolo High School, where the principal was allegedly shot dead on the school premises.

Kraaifontein principal shot dead outside school

Briefly News previously reported that the principal of Ekuthuleni Primary in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, was shot dead outside the school.

Three gunmen approached the vehicle as it was parked outside the school and opened fire on the occupants.

