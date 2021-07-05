AfriForum To Oppose Jacob Zuma's Constitutional Court Recession Case

Political lobby group AfriForum have asked their lawyers to begin processes to oppose former President Jacob Zuma's recession application

The Constitutional Court on Saturday granted Zuma the opportunity to have his case for the recession of his sentence

AfriForum believes that Zuma is being granted special treatment by the Constitutional Court that no other citizen would receive

In a statement issued on 4 July, AfriForum has instructed its legal team to begin preparing to join former President Jacob Zuma's rescission application against his 15-month sentence for contempt of court as an opposing party.

The group seeks to join the case as a friend of the court stating that Zuma's recession application violates the principle of equality before the law.

AfriForum says former President Jacob Zuma is receiving special treatment from the Constitutional Court and is not being treated equally before the law. Image: Gulshan Khan/Getty Images

Zuma was sentenced to 15-months imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for being in contempt of court by ignoring the court's order to testify in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

The court initially gave Zuma until Sunday to hand himself over to the police, however, on Saturday the Constitutional Court agreed to hear his application for recession of his sentence on 12 July, according to SABC News.

AfriForum stated that the organisation is joining the court proceedings to demonstrate that Zuma is receiving special treatment from the court, therefore violating the principle that everyone should be treated equally before the law.

The organisation believes that Zuma's application to the court is not in line with rule 42 of the Uniform Court Rules, stating that Zuma's absence during his hearing was his own doing.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel stated that ordinary citizens would not be able to get the same treatment Zuma received from the Constitutional Court, therefore the organisation is joining the court proceedings on behalf of ordinary citizens.

“While the Constitutional Court’s initial ruling against Zuma was widely applauded as a victory for the principle of equality before the law, the latest developments have caused serious damage to the credibility of the judiciary,” Kriel further added

Former President Jacob Zuma aims to use loophole to get out of jail

Briefly News previously reported that former president Jacob Zuma is attempting a last-ditch effort to avoid jail time. Zuma is going to ask the Constitutional Court to review its own decision to arrest him.

He filed legal papers that cited a range of factors why he should not go to jail including the fact that he had not been sentenced in a trial.

According to IOL, Zuma also maintained that the presence of Judge Dhaya Pillay on the court panel that sentenced him amounted to a "contamination" of proceedings.

France24 reported that Zuma does not believe his efforts are futile and he believes that the Constitutional Court acted beyond its mandate.

