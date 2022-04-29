Cassper Nyovest has shared that in as much as he is impressed by Tanzania hitmaker Uncle Waffles' talent, he will not be signing her to his label

The rapper said he wishes Uncle Waffles would get signed under American rapper Drake's record label OVO

The God's Plan rapper has been showing the South African DJ some love on the timeline; lately, social media recently went crazy after he gave her a second shout out

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest has added to the long list of celebrities and fans impressed by Uncle Waffles. The rapper headed to social media to shower the talented DJ with praises following her impressive performance at the just ended Cotton Fest.

SA rapper Cassper Nyovest has shared that he wants to see Amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles signed to Drake's record label OVO. Image: @casspernyovest and @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Following the praises, a fan suggested that the rapper should take Uncle Waffles under his Family Tree label and help her grow.

However, the Mama I made It hitmaker made it clear that he has no plans to sign Uncle Waffles to his record label. Instead, the rapper said he is looking forward to seeing the talented DJ make it internationally, TimesLIVE reports.

He also tweeted that he wishes to see award-winning American rapper Drake sign Uncle Waffles to his record label OVO, especially with the shoutouts he has been giving to her on social media. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Nah... I wish and hope Drake signs her to OVO doe. That would be sooooo dope to see. That's the move!"

Uncle Waffles trends as trolls try to body shame Amapiano DJ, Mzansi comes to her defence: “She’s beautiful”

Briefly News previously reported that Uncle Waffles is trending after being body-shamed by vicious trolls. The haters alleged that the young Amapiano DJ is a transgender.

Some naysayers roasted the size of her breasts for being too small, but her real stans jumped to her defence. The Tanzania hitmaker is topping the trends list as the trolls sparked a huge debate around body-shaming celebrities.

Peeps have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on body-shaming. Many people on the timeline shared that Uncle Waffles has always been a girl. Some even shared snaps of the stunner when she was a kid.

Source: Briefly News