Joy Steffens started DJing to honour her late son, Dylan, who died of cancer in 2016, his dream was to become a DJ

She rose to fame during the Covid19 lockdown through her DJing and has inspired a lot of people with her ability

Joy, affectionately known as “Mammabear”, has been asked to open the famous H20 dance festival which often features some of Mzansi's biggest artists

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Joy Steffens, affectionately known as “Mammabear” has been asked to open one of South Africa's biggest dance festivals. She started DJing during the Covid19 lockdown to honour her son who tragically died.

The organisers of the H2O event asked Joy to open the festival to honour her son, Dylan. He tragically lost his battle with cancer in 2016 and had dreamed of being a DJ.

Joy Steffens started DJing to honour her late son, Dylan. She has been asked to open one of South Africa's biggest dance festivals. Photo credit: Joy Alison Steffens

Source: Facebook

The first H2O dance festival took place 22 years ago and regularly features some of the biggest names in SA music. Huge acts such as Black Coffee, DJ Fresh, Euphonik and Roger Goode have featured at the festival according to Good Things Guy.

Joy took to social media to celebrate the good news that she would be opening the H2O festival.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"A few years ago I attended my 1st #musicfestival @H2O_party and I have been asked to open up on #mainstage as a #deejay in honour of my late son #Dylan in October. Thank you to all for believing in me & assisting me through this journey thank u God for my healing with #music"

DJ Tira promotes opening the industry with sneak peek of collab with new talent

Earlier, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira is opening up the entertainment industry with his own projects. DJ Tira was happy to show that South Africa is not short of artists.

DJ Tira opened some doors for a lucky few on the entertainment scene. DJ Tira for doing the most for the youth who are eager for recognition.

DJ Tira gives preview of upcoming project showcasing new artists

DJ Tira shared an exclusive look into the behind-the-scenes of what he has coming next with some raw unexplored talent. DJ Tira shared six pictures and videos on set with talented women.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News