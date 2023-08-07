Zandie Khumalo has called out social media trolls who call for her and sister Kelly Khumalo to get cancelled

She responded to a tweep who asked MultiChoice to remove their content from television

This is because of the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which has gripped the nation

Zandie Khumalo has delivered a scathing clap back at people who ask for various companies to cancel both her and Kelly Khumalo.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has reignited the hate some people have towards Kelly and Zandie Khumalo. Image: zandie_khumalo_gumdede, @kellykhumalo_za

Source: Instagram

Zandie Khumalo says she could care less about cancel culture

The singer clapped back at a social media post from @joy-zelda, who said she wants MultiChoice to take Kelly and Zandie off their platform.

Sharing a screenshot of the post, Zandie said:

"I thought you guys were still on about my sister (Kelly Khumalo), but you're now involving me. You see, guys, I want this to get through your heads, I do not care about cancel culture.

There was another post from @ThembaMchunu20 who asked for MetroFM to do the same.

"I decided to do music because I have a passion for it, and I could and If I want to I can stop doing it tomorrow with no stress, and nobody can cancel me, especially those who are fighting for that to happen. They never supported us from the beginning but here we are.

Zandie says she will quit music when she is ready to, not because of cancel culture

She continued her post saying she loves making music and will only quit once she decides to.

Concluding her post, the singer said she is uncancellable as she is God's child.

"I love music and I could even do it for free if I want to, I'm not speaking for Kelly. You see, I do not care and you can do your worst but I am not bothered. All you need to know is that I am not yours, I belong to Jehova and there is nothing you can do to me."

Kelly Khumalo elbowed by two music events amid the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Source: Briefly News