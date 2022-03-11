A young father’s answer to the growing number of fatherless children is to address cultural norms and gender assigned roles that always favoured men

He revealed on his Instagram page that while he was excited about being a new dad, he was overwhelmed by the avalanche of information that he was never exposed to before

Peeps hailed the young man for his insight and offered advice on the things that expecting parents should know

A digital creator, husband and proud father to be Mogale Mohale took to Instagram to vent on the biased cultural practices that he felts contributed to the spate of absent fathers in the country.

Mogale and his wife are proud parents to be and like many young parents, the race to ensure that everything is ready for the baby when he comes did not go without its challenges.

While out and about shopping for his unborn baby, a frustrated Mogale said:

“I found myself staring at all these great diaper brands for a good couple of minutes.”

Mogale admitted that he had charted foreign territory and pleaded with peeps online to help him with useful nuggets of information that would help him on his journey.

Father to be, Mogale urged society to rewrite societal norms and gender roles because he had difficulty preparing for his unborn child. Image: mog_moh/Instagram

Peeps on Instagram were moved by Mogale’s candid take on parenting and his eagerness to learn. They congratulated him on his unborn baby and offered useful advice on how to navigate his new role as a first-time dad.

oleratosempe

"Get a small pack of each brand enough to last you at least 2 weeks then make a decision from there."

prec_me

"The best dad. I'm so happy I saw the parents while waiting for the school bus. ❤️Baby M is so blessed to have such amazing parents."

leondlozi who revelled in Mogale's eagerness to be a dad said:

"I wish all men could come n gather here and take some notes❤️."

nicolusmichelgrootboom

"❤️❤️❤️Inspirational !!!"

“Ngum Ntanam": SA father carrying baby on his back Inspires Mzansi

While the country is seeing a growing number of fatherless children, Briefly News reported that a young father has gained a lot of attention after SA media personality Khaya Dlanga headed online to share a thread about how well he was looking after his little one, whose mother is in hospital.

According to Khaya, the man's wife was in the hospital recovering from an operation, so he would go everywhere with his son. He never left him with female relatives because he said:

“Ngum ntanam.”

The child is his and so his responsibility."

When asked why he didn’t wrap him around with a shawl, he told said it was too hot. He figured that if it was hot for him, then it was also hot for his child. So he just used his arms to balance him instead.

