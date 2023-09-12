A gent complained that Apple found that he had no money in his bank account and charged him for a failed debit transaction

The man showed TikTokkers screenshots of how many times he was charged by the bank

South Africans shared similar experiences and gave him advice that may help him

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

The bank charged an iPhone user three times for having no money for a debit order. Image: @janoskinolo/ Diy13

Source: UGC

A Roodepoort man's day went from bad to worse when his Apple Music debit orders bounced because he had nothing in his account. The bank charged extra for each failed debit transaction and the man's head was reeling.

Man charged for having no money to process debit order

@janoskinolo shared his TikTok video, which resonated with many iPhone users. The clip was a compilation of screenshots which showed how his Apple Music bill could not be paid, and as a result, the bank charged for all five unsuccessful debit orders. Click on this link for the slideshow.

The highs and lows of having an iPhone

Owning an Apple iPhone is a trip. One minute, the users are happily dunking their iPhones in water; the next minute, they are stressed out because of how expensive it is to maintain one.

The Apple phones cost a pretty penny, and those who get them are lucky. One such woman's grandmother bought her an iPhone 14 Pro Max with R30K in cash. Let's hope the young lady is not drowning in bounced card payments.

Watch a video of the iPhone owner using his phone to record happier memories than losing money from not having a cent.

Netizens relate to the man's experiences

Netizens who have iPhones and those who do not equally laughed at his misfortune.

A Storm gave him advice.

“Change your card settings to 'disable online payments'. It won’t charge you when it declines.”

MIA knows the feeling.

“And they don’t give up. Yoh, they tried every day for a whole month. My charges!”

Pretty said:

“And then people want to take pictures with your phone for free.”

Dineo Menong is a victim.

“I got this message today. I think three of them. Nna, after my debit orders, I move my money. I can’t.”

MaZwane chipped in.

“Change it to your phone number, and you won’t be charged for failed transactions. I did that, and I’m happy.”

Woman charged over R500 for depositing coins

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that a woman was left heartbroken after being charged almost R600 after depositing R3 700 in coins at Capitec.

The woman shared her TikTok video and was pained at having to experience what she called a robbery. Netizens sympathised with her and advised her to open a Tyme Bank account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News