Ngizwe Mchunu recently opened up about losing millions after he was axed from Ukhozi FM

The controversial politician revealed that he suffered mental and financial strain, which was followed by more run-ins with the law

This comes after the former radio personality was called out on his disruptive behaviour, with many people calling for his arrest

Ngizwe Mchunu says being fired from Ukhozi FM cost him millions. Images: Ngizwe Mchunu

Source: Facebook

Haibo! Ngizwe Mchunu claims that he lost millions after Ukhozi FM fired him.

Ngizwe Mchunu opens up about Ukhozi FM dismissal

Years after being fired from Ukhozi FM, it seems that Ngizwe Mchunu is ready to discuss the effects of his controversial exit.

The outspoken politician was dismissed from the popular radio station in 2018 after being accused of leaking private station information, and he claims that the axing cost him more than his loyal listeners.

ZiMoja reported that Ngizwe lost an estimated R5M in bookings and business, a loss that turned his life upside down:

"It affected me a lot. I was highly depressed."

His axing was followed by a series of run-ins with the law, including the famous July unrest, where he was accused of inciting violence.

Ngizwe Mchunu called out for disruptive behaviour

Sadly, it's clear that the former radio host had not learned his lesson after he was seen on several occasions disrupting the public with his bold opinions.

Briefly News caught netizens' reactions to Mchunu causing chaos at Gateway Mall on Heritage Day, where he disrupted several restaurant patrons to give them a history lesson.

Mzansi did not take kindly to his behaviour, with many calling for his arrest and labelling him an attention-seeker for continuously wreaking havoc in public spaces and making others uncomfortable.

Ngizwe Mchunu blasted over airport drama

In more Ngizwe Mchunu updates, Briefly News shared the details of the former Ukhozi FM presenter causing a scene at the King Shaka International Airport.

A video of Mchunu's argument with a flight attendant is said to be under investigation. However, he claims to have done nothing wrong:

"Why do Africans always get oppressed in everything they do culturally? I did nothing wrong."

Source: Briefly News