Popular media personality Ngizwe Mchunu will be hearing his fate on Friday, 3 November

The former radio presenter faces charges of inciting the violent July Unrest which took place in 2021

Ngizwe previously relayed his disappointment at the constant delays regarding the case, saying he had exhausted his funds

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Former Radio Presenter Ngizwe Mchunu to Hear Fate on Friday Regarding July Unrest Incitement Charge

Source: Instagram

The day Ngizwe Mchunu had been waiting for is fast approaching. The popular media personality will be hearing his fate on Friday, 3 November.

Court to hand down judgment on Friday

The former Ukhozi FM radio presenter faces charges of being one of the people who incited the violent July Unrests, which took place in 2021. He had sent several warnings to the government when former President Jacob Zuma was arrested. However, he denied any involvement in the riots.

A source told ZiMoja that Ngizwe is hoping for a good outcome, one that would prove his innocence.

PAY ATTENTION:

Ngizwe plans to sue the state should he be set free

The publication further states that he allegedly would sue the government and would go off on social media. He would address the people who turned their backs on him as well.

"Ngizwe is hoping that the verdict favours him. If it does, he will face the media and criticise the government for unlawful arrest. He plans on suing the state if he wins."

Ngizwe disappointed at the constant delays

Ngizwe previously relayed his disappointment at the persistent holdups regarding the case, saying he had exhausted his funds.

Following his most recent court appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court, he spoke to the media after the case got postponed.

"I am being tortured, and I am suffering, and I am sad because of this delay. I am being delayed for nothing. I am being accompanied by my brothers and sisters from Amabutho, it is not child's play. We are here for justice."

Ngizwe has the support of Amabutho

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu made his way to court and brought Amabutho with him.

The traditional organisation entered the court room in song and was said to be disruptive.

Ngizwe had told the media that they support him and he appreciates them for that.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News