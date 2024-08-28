A woman went viral after posting a video of her mom mixing rice and spaghetti, sparking a flood of shocked and amused reactions online

Many commenters expressed disbelief and humour, with some suggesting the unconventional combo was a culinary disaster

Despite the criticism, some praised the mom’s precise water ratio for the unusual dish

A woman’s video of her mom mixing rice and spaghetti went viral, and people were amused by the combination. Image: Stock.

Source: Getty Images

A woman has sparked a mix of shock and amusement online after sharing a video of her mother combining rice and spaghetti in a single dish.

The video, which quickly went viral, shows the unconventional cooking method and has garnered many reactions from peeps.

Unconventional meal for the family

The clip, shared by @wto_capcut, showed the mom's pot where rice and spaghetti were blended, defying traditional culinary boundaries.

In the video, she didn't give context of what was happening, however, peeps were ready to drag the mom over the weird combo:

@Rati humorously reacted to the mixture with a popular SA TikTok joke:

"MaDimpho 🗣️"

@ubhunsu_ commented:

"I can’t even watch this in silence 😭"

@icy777_ also jokingly noted the mom needed to be reported:

"Someone call a social worker, this is too much 😭"

@emma🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 said:

"I need to tell a trusted adult about this disaster 😭😭"

@👸🏾 𖣂 highlighted the error with the combo:

"Rice and spaghetti should never meet 😭🙏"

@hadijaaaaaa0 added:

"Proud my mom has never done this 🙏"

@jae also noted:

"Although this is petrifying, she did get the water ratio just right for both 🤣"

@naeemaᥫ᭡ was in disbelief

"This is a new one for me 🙏"

@ghosty.tzz added:

"I thought my mom was bad with the forbidden two pasta shapes combo!"

@mari<3 also said:

"What on earth possessed her to do that 😨"

