Nota Baloyi has reacted to celebrity blogger Phil Mphela's tweet, which he mistook for one about him

Mphela urged Twitter users not to respond to an unnamed individual who loves clout, and Baloyi misinterpreted the tweet

The music executive insulted Phil in several posts, but Mzansi peeps defended the Twitter influencer

Nota Baloyi is fuming after entertainment commentator Phil Mpheka sent a cryptic tweet that he mistook for a direct message to him.

Nota Baloyi called out celebrity blogger Phil Mphela after he shared a cryptic tweet he believed was about him. Image: @PhilMphela/Twitter and Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Baloyi is not one to mince his words. He drags everyone who disagrees with him, including his ex-wife Berita, whom he has been bashing on social media.

The music executive's behaviour has even had many people questioning his mental state. Some people believe Nota wants attention.

Phil Mphela seemingly urges Mzansi to ignore Nota Baloyi's claims

On Twitter, Phil shared a tweet about a tweep who always posts controversial claims to keep their spot on the trends list. Mphela claimed the individual feeds off the hype and will do anything for clout.

Although the influencer did not name names, most Mzansi people in the comment speculated that it was Nota. Baloyi has recently ranted about various topics, including Berita's appearance on MacG's Podcast and Chill, AKA's death, and other issues where he shared his hot take.

Nota Baloyi calls out Phil Mphela

It didn't take long for Nota to find Phil's tweet and interpret it as he desired. In a quote tweet, Nota believed Phil wanted him to lose his Twitter popularity.

Nota Baloyi takes a Jab at Phil Mphela's career

In another tweet, Nota mocked Phil's career, saying it was insignificant.

"What has Phil Mphela ever accomplished with his life? Honestly speaking not even he knows. He was struggling to explain his significance when he went onto #podcastandchill to announce they’ve been captured because we all know his job is to watch DSTV & tweet about it. I laugh!"

Feeling messy as well, Phil responded to Nota's claims about his career. He ensured the opinionated individual understood that he worked hard to get to where he was.

"I’m gonna go against my own advice izolo, hopefully this will inspire a black kid. I’m proud of the little I have. From a village kid to where I am. I've been supporting myself since I was 17 and I’m proud of every struggle I’ve overcome. I'm self made, not affiliated! ❤️"

Mzansi sides with Phil Mphela after Nota Baloyi mocked blogger's career

@letoyaMokola said:

"We love you @PhilMphela and are super proud of you. Your story is inspiring!"

@DengaAxe shared:

"He will come back and say he has been supporting himself since he was two months old."

@Priscil85638883 posted:

"You've lived a life only some people dream about. Abazi niks, they must ask us ❤️"

@Buhlebethu_ replied:

"I heard your story on the Podcast and Chill, and it's really inspiring. Keep at it brother."

@BontleMS commented:

"Phil, it takes a lot, but try to refrain from engaging with him."

@me332276 wrote:

"Chomie, there is no need. He is not worth it."

@amymelag also said:

"The fact that he knows and is bothered by you is an achievement on its own. Nota is a sucker for attention."

@shanikwad added:

"Some of us who have been following you from way back know your journey. No need to explain yourself Kgopotso."

