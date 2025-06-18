Phelo Bala is on a roll since kicking off his weight loss journey, and recently showed off his progress

The singer and reality TV star flaunted the results of his commitment and said he was proud of how far he had come

This comes after Phelo took on a challenge to abstain from substances in a recovery programme

Phelo Bala showed off the progress from his weight loss journey. Images: phelobala

Source: Instagram

Phelo Bala is excited to share the results of his weight loss journey after hitting the gym and cutting unhealthy habits.

Phelo Bala shares before and after pictures

Months after Phelo Bala kicked off his weight loss journey, he has kept fans and followers in the loop on his progress.

With his fitness journey that has been documented on his Instagram page, Phelo finally shared before-and-after pictures to give followers a look at all his hard work:

"On this Youth Day, I reflect on my journey and growth, with just one Youth Day left to celebrate before stepping out of the bracket."

Phelo Bala showed off the progress from his weight loss. Image: phelobala

Source: Instagram

Phelo is gearing up for his In Conversation with Phelo Bala event, which will delve deep into his journey through storytelling, music and healing.

Back in May 2025, Briefly News revealed how Phelo had completed a six-month substance abuse recovery program and celebrated the milestone that saw him commit to being a better version of himself:

"This journey is a reflection of my commitment to health, wellness, and living with intention. It’s about showing up for myself every day, knowing that growth happens when we step out of our comfort zones.

Mzansi shows love to Phelo Bala

South Africans praised Phelo Bala for his incredible transformation:

Reality TV star, Jennifer Bala, said:

"Listen, those arms, shoulders and your waist! Imagine in two more months!"

romley_t was impressed:

"Looking very fresh! I love it here!"

keyoafrika wrote:

"Such good progress."

asiphe_nxakama showed love to Phelo Bala:

"I’m rooting for you, Phelo. God is so good!!!"

Mzansi is inspired by Phelo Bala's incredible transformation. Image: phelobala

Source: Instagram

popzin encouraged Phelo Bala:

"The greater the consistency, the greater the rewards. Trust the process, @phelobala."

leko9786 posted:

"Well done, Phelo. Keep up the good work, brother."

fransethemba added:

"You're on the right track, brother! Don't give up now, go for the jugular!

ayandam.za was inspired:

"Kuyancomeka ezamazama, you motivate us a lot. Please keep going."

