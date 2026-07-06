Judith Sephuma says a health scare and becoming a mother motivated her to embrace fitness and healthier eating habits

The award-winning singer says her healthier lifestyle has boosted her energy, improved her wellbeing and strengthened her stage performances

Sephuma also revealed she gave up meat 13 years ago and asked her family to respect her dietary choices while supporting her lifestyle

Judith Sephuma says a health scare inspired lasting lifestyle changes. Image: Judith Sephuma

Source: Instagram

For many people, Judith Sephuma's commitment to fitness appears effortless, especially after recently completing her first HYROX race. However, the award-winning singer has revealed that her passion for healthy living was born from one of the most difficult moments in her life.

Speaking to DJ Fresh and Thato on the Kaya Breakfast show, Sephuma shared that a health scare, coupled with becoming a mother, pushed her to completely rethink the way she cared for her body.

Health scare changed everything after becoming a mother

During the interview, Sephuma dismissed the idea that she had always been passionate about exercise. She explained that her fitness journey only began after experiencing a health scare that forced her to take her wellbeing more seriously. She also admitted that giving birth played a major role in her decision to adopt healthier habits.

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Concerned about both her health and post-pregnancy weight gain, she started making gradual lifestyle changes instead of chasing quick results.

The Mmangwane hitmaker said running became her starting point, while paying closer attention to what she ate soon became part of her daily routine. Over time, those small adjustments developed into lasting habits that reshaped her life. Sephuma added that she was fortunate to have a partner who prioritises fitness, saying his passion for healthy living made it much easier for her to remain committed whenever motivation was low.

Healthy choices transformed more than physical appearance alone

The singer says healthier habits have improved her wellbeing and performances. Image: Judith Sephuma

Source: Instagram

The singer said the rewards of embracing a healthier lifestyle have gone far beyond looking fit. According to Sephuma, the changes have improved her overall health, boosted her energy levels and positively affected her career.

She shared that she feels stronger and more energetic every time she steps onto the stage, something she attributes to consistently taking care of her body. She also revealed that, despite her age, she has not experienced menopause symptoms such as hot flushes, something she believes may be linked to her healthier lifestyle.

For Sephuma, fitness is no longer about chasing a certain body type. Instead, it has become an investment in her health and longevity while helping her meet the physical demands of performing.

Lifestyle changes extended beyond exercise and fitness routines

Beyond exercising regularly, Sephuma also opened up about changing the way she eats. She highlighted that she stopped eating meat 13 years ago, describing it as a personal decision that eventually became accepted by those closest to her.

She explained that while she happily prepares meals for her family based on their preferences, she has always asked them to respect her own dietary choices. Rather than expecting everyone to follow her lifestyle.

Her candid reflections offered listeners a glimpse into the discipline behind her transformation. Instead of relying on temporary diets or fitness trends, Sephuma built a lifestyle centred on consistency, balance and making choices that support her health.

What started as a response to a frightening health scare has grown into a way of life that continues to benefit her health, her family life and her career on stage.

Judith Sephuma reportedly finds love with fitness trainer

Previously, Briefly News reported that reports claimed that Judith Sephuma had found love with fitness trainer Sibusiso Mazibuko after the pair reportedly grew close through their shared passion for health and fitness.

Social media users reacted positively to the rumours, with many praising the alleged couple and commenting on how happy and well-suited they appeared together. Neither Judith nor Mazibuko publicly confirmed the relationship at the time, but the speculation generated widespread interest online.

Source: Briefly News