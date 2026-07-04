Former Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina finally broke her silence just days after the reports of her potential deportation

The beauty queen updated her social media with glamorous pictures and a cryptic song choice that hinted at how unbothered she is by the backlash

Her latest legal battle follows months of reports regarding Adetshina's legal status, and despite the mounting evidence, she and her loyal supporters remain unfazed

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Chidimma Adetshina broke her silence following the reports that she was facing deportation. Images: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Controversial beauty queen and reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has broken her social media silence just days after shocking reports emerged that she is facing imminent deportation from South Africa.

According to Briefly News, the 25-year-old was arrested by immigration officials in the Summer Greens area of Cape Town. The Department of Home Affairs alleges that the model has been residing in the country unlawfully after previously being declared a prohibited person. Adetshina reportedly made a quiet appearance in the Cape Town Regional Court on 9 June 2026, where she was released on a warning while Home Affairs proceeds with the necessary legal steps to secure her deportation.

Her latest legal battle follows a long, highly publicised history of citizenship scandals in South Africa. Adetshina originally withdrew from the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant after a preliminary investigation by Home Affairs uncovered prima facie evidence of fraud and identity theft linked to her mother’s acquisition of South African identity documents. The department subsequently revoked her South African identity papers.

Despite the severity of the pending court case, Adetshina continues to prove that she remains unbothered by her constant legal battles, choosing instead to show the world the brighter side of her life.

Chidimma Adetshina updated her Instagram page days after she was reported to be facing deportation. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Taking to her page on 3 July, the pageant star shared a series of stunning pictures of herself enjoying an outing at the premium FYRE Dining restaurant in Cape Town. Looking elegant and completely unfazed by the media storm, she proved she is not letting her legal troubles dull her shine.

However, it was in her Instagram story that she chose to send a subtle message to critics. Reposting one of the glamorous images from her timeline, Adetshina added the song Let Me Be by The Sound Voice to play in the background.

The song choice is highly symbolic, acting as a quiet but clear message to both the media and her critics to give her a break; however, not even a cryptic message is enough to make her troubles disappear.

With her next court date looming and the state determined to enforce her removal, it's only a matter of time before South Africans and Adetshina's beloved Nigerians hear of her fate.

See Chidimma Adetshina's pictures below.

Chidimma Adetshina shared her first social media update following the deportation reports. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Supporters react to Chidimma Adetshina's photos

Fans and followers flooded the comment section, gushing over the beauty queen while ridiculing South Africa's attempts to deport her.

sinachuma02 posted:

"They can never make us hate you, girl, much love. My advice: lock the comment sections. People are so bitter. You're gorgeous, man, shine in whichever country."

francanoble slammed Mzansi:

"Those bitter South Africans wish they could be as beautiful as you are. It pains them to see you happy and thriving. May God continue to shame your enemies."

princess___adepeju wrote:

"Please stay safe in that country."

ce17658 pleaded:

"Miss Africa and Oceana, please come back to Nigeria, we love you."

mrperfectng_ said:

"My dear, better stay back in Nigeria. We love you here; you can become a brand ambassador to many brands if you have good management."

astronjup wrote:

"Please don’t go back to South Africa. You belong to Nigeria and Mozambique."

Meanwhile, many South Africans in the comment section raised Adetshina's legal troubles, pointing out that no amount of social media glamour or online support can erase the serious criminal allegations of identity theft surrounding her mother, or change the fact that she is on the radar of the Department of Home Affairs

Tumisho Masha slams Ghanaian government

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tumisho Masha's reaction to Ghanaian officials demanding compensation for their citizens who were deported from South Africa.

Following the highly publicised anti-illegal immigration marches, the actor couldn't help but laugh at the irony, hinting that the Ghanaians were extremely bold to ask for reparations considering what led to their deportation in the first place.

Source: Briefly News