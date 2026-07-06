Learnmore Jonasi updates on Lebo M's amended $27 million lawsuit amid ongoing legal battle

Lebo M drops defamation claims, focusing on trademark rights over 'It's a Lion' in new lawsuit direction

Jonasi expresses confidence in his legal team's ability to defend against trademark claims protecting his comedic content

Learnmore Jonasi shared the new twist in Lebo M's multi-million dollar lawsuit. Image: Learnmore Jonasi﻿/Facebook, Gregg DeGuire/Penske Media via Getty Images

Source: UGC

United States-based Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi has given an update on his legal battle with internationally acclaimed South African composer Lebo M. The comedian also shared changes The Lion King producer has made to the $27 million lawsuit.

The dispute began after Jonasi, whose real name is Learnmore Mwanyenyeka, jokingly translated the opening lines of The Circle of Life during an appearance on Akbar Gbajabiamila and comedian Godfrey's One54 Africa Podcast. The translation rubbed Lebo M the wrong way and prompted him to file a lawsuit seeking an eye-popping $27 million.

Following the legal action, Jonasi launched an online fundraiser to help cover his legal costs. The campaign has since raised most of its $30,000 target. Now, the Zimbabwean comedian has returned with a cheeky update on the case.

Learnmore Jonasi shares new twist in $27 million Lebo M lawsuit

On Sunday, 5 July 2026, Learmore Jonasi shared a slideshow of himself on the toilet with update captions for each picture. The post was captioned:

“Here is an update on the Lebo M case; it’s no longer about the translation anymore 🤔🤣”

In the second slide, Jonasi said his attorney had informed him that Lebo M had amended the complaint by removing several of the original state law claims, including defamation, trade libel, and intentional interference with economic advantage.

According to Jonasi, the amended complaint means the legal dispute will determine whether Lebo M owns the trademark to the phrase "It's a Lion" and whether those rights outweigh Jonasi's First Amendment rights. While he admitted he was surprised by the new direction of the case, he said he was prepared to let the courts decide the matter.

“It’s interesting to see how the case has evolved. Since the original claims were dropped, the apparent focus is now on whether Lebo M has any trademark rights to “It’s a Lion” that can be protected under trademark law and whether those rights are superior to my First Amendment rights. While I am surprised this is the current direction of the case, I will let the courts decide,” Jonasi continued.

Jonasi also shared what his legal team plans to do next, saying they intend to ask the court to dismiss the remaining claims. He maintained that his content is rooted in comedy and satire and expressed confidence that his legal team would successfully defend the case.

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Learnmore Jonasi shared a new twist in the lawsuit filed by Lebo M. Image: Learnmore Jonasi

Source: Facebook

Lebo M explains why he is suing Zimbabwean comedian

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Lebo M discussed why he is suing Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi.

In an interview on Podcast and Chill, the internationally acclaimed composer used strong language and accused Jonasi of disrespecting South Africa.

Source: Briefly News