Ayanda Dlodlo appointed as South Africa's new ambassador to France following Nathi Mthethwa's tragic death

Dlodlo's role aligns with President Ramaphosa's upcoming diplomatic visit to France in July 2026

South Africa and France aim to double bilateral trade by 2027, fostering stronger economic ties

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Ayanda Dlodlo will be taking Nathi Mthethwa's place in France. Images: @LukheleSporo/ X and Stringer/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo will serve as South Africa’s new ambassador-designate to France, stepping into the diplomatic role left vacant after the death of Nathi Mthethwa.

According to Business Day, Dlodlo succeeds Mthethwa, who died in September 2025 after falling from the 22nd floor of a Paris hotel during his diplomatic tenure. Dlodlo previously resigned from the cabinet and the National Assembly in April 2022 to take up a position as an executive director on the World Bank’s board.

View a tweet about the appointment on X here:

Ayanda Dlodlo appointed ambassador to France

Dlodlo’s appointment arrives ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s two-day working visit to France from 10 to 12 July 2026. Ramaphosa will travel at the invitation of Unesco director-general Khaled El-Enany to co-chair a steering committee on education in Paris. Ramaphosa is also expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bilateral trade and attend historical commemorations.

France maintains an extensive economic presence in South Africa as its eleventh-largest foreign investor. Both nations recently pledged to double bilateral trade by 2027 through a business council bringing together executives from firms including Aspen, Naspers, and Airbus. French prosecutors concluded initial inquiries into Mthethwa's fatal fall before Dlodlo's strategic transition was finalised by the presidency.

French Embassy clarifies investigation visa claims

Briefly News also reported that the French Embassy denied claims that five South African detectives were refused visas to investigate Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa's death in Paris. Spokesperson Tristan Roussignol-Retif clarified that only one officer requested and was granted a visa, emphasizing full cooperation.

This countered reports that French officials rejected a five-member team by claiming local investigators were sufficient. National Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that plans for five senior detectives were postponed during bilateral negotiations. Ultimately, one officer traveled to France and submitted a report. Mthethwa's body was discovered at a Paris hotel in September 2025.

Source: Briefly News