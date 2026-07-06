Former State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo To Replace Nathi Mthethwa As Ambassador to France
- Ayanda Dlodlo appointed as South Africa's new ambassador to France following Nathi Mthethwa's tragic death
- Dlodlo's role aligns with President Ramaphosa's upcoming diplomatic visit to France in July 2026
- South Africa and France aim to double bilateral trade by 2027, fostering stronger economic ties
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Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo will serve as South Africa’s new ambassador-designate to France, stepping into the diplomatic role left vacant after the death of Nathi Mthethwa.
According to Business Day, Dlodlo succeeds Mthethwa, who died in September 2025 after falling from the 22nd floor of a Paris hotel during his diplomatic tenure. Dlodlo previously resigned from the cabinet and the National Assembly in April 2022 to take up a position as an executive director on the World Bank’s board.
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Ayanda Dlodlo appointed ambassador to France
Dlodlo’s appointment arrives ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s two-day working visit to France from 10 to 12 July 2026. Ramaphosa will travel at the invitation of Unesco director-general Khaled El-Enany to co-chair a steering committee on education in Paris. Ramaphosa is also expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss bilateral trade and attend historical commemorations.
France maintains an extensive economic presence in South Africa as its eleventh-largest foreign investor. Both nations recently pledged to double bilateral trade by 2027 through a business council bringing together executives from firms including Aspen, Naspers, and Airbus. French prosecutors concluded initial inquiries into Mthethwa's fatal fall before Dlodlo's strategic transition was finalised by the presidency.
French Embassy clarifies investigation visa claims
Briefly News also reported that the French Embassy denied claims that five South African detectives were refused visas to investigate Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa's death in Paris. Spokesperson Tristan Roussignol-Retif clarified that only one officer requested and was granted a visa, emphasizing full cooperation.
This countered reports that French officials rejected a five-member team by claiming local investigators were sufficient. National Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that plans for five senior detectives were postponed during bilateral negotiations. Ultimately, one officer traveled to France and submitted a report. Mthethwa's body was discovered at a Paris hotel in September 2025.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za