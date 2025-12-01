The French Embassy in South Africa responded to claims related to the investigation into Nathi Mthethwa's death

In November 2025, it was reported that five South African detectives were denied entry into France to help with investigations

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on the recent development and who they believed was lying

The French Embassy in South Africa has denied that South African detectives were blocked from entering France to investigate Nathi Mthethwa's death. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The body of the South African Ambassador to France was found on 30 September 2025, a day after his wife said she received a troubling message from him.

Investigations were conducted into his death, and a team of five detectives from South Africa were initially set to jet off to Paris to assist. That never happened, with Times LIVE reporting in November 2025 that the South Africans were refused entry into France.

French Embassy rejects refusal allegations

The French Embassy in South Africa has since denied the reports that members of the South African Police Service were refused entry into the country, saying that only one officer requested a visa.

"The allegation that five South African police officers have been refused visas to enter France, in relation to the passing of Ambassador Mthethwa, is simply not true.

Only one police officer submitted a request for a visa that was quickly granted,” French embassy spokesperson, Tristan Roussignol-Retif said.

He added that the French authorities cooperated with South Africa on the matter.

Nathi Mthethwa's body was found in the inner courtyard of the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile Hotel at Porte Maillot in Paris. Image: Anna Kurth

Source: Getty Images

SAPS confirms one officer travelled to France

According to a Sunday Times article in November, National Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, noted that they initially planned to send five senior detectives, but their travel was postponed as negotiations between South Africa and France dragged on.

She confirmed that one officer travelled to France and returned within that week. The officer has since submitted a report to his superiors, but Mathe said that she could not confirm the contents of the report at that stage.

The article also claimed that French officials reportedly told Pretoria that their own investigators were “more than capable” of handling the matter and so denied visas to the South African team.

What you need to know about the situation surrounding Mthethwa’s death

South Africans weigh in on the latest development

Social media users weighed in on the comments by the French Embassy, sharing their thoughts about the latest update in the matter.

Ceejay Bothman said:

“Smoke and mirrors. They are hiding the truth because Nathi Mthethwa was about to spill the beans.”

Sandran Helen claimed:

“He's still very much alive this one.”

Joseph Lucky Khumalo agreed:

“Bra Nathi is somewhere safe. This is classified info that I am sharing now.”

Andile Teddy said:

“France, don't worry about this one. The actual South Africans know you're telling the truth. It's our people who are lying here. They know what they are trying to hide, and we know it too.”

Lovisto Maji added:

“The same media reported that police are in France for investigation, and now twist the wording to say denied entry. Don't fool us.”

@janefernan30729 stated:

“I believe the French embassy.”

Chaos erupts at Mthethwa’s funeral

Briefly News also reported that chaos erupted at Mthethwa’s funeral as mourners squabbled over the food.

Video from the funeral allegedly showed mourners rushing to collect food and drinks, causing a social media stir.

The viral moment sparked divided reactions online, with some calling it shameful and others saying it revealed the reality of hunger.

