A Central University of Technology student shared a grocery haul showing how she planned to survive the month on just R100

The items included low-cost meat options, sparking concern from viewers about the quality of the products and safety

The video highlighted the realities of student life and financial struggles faced by many young self-funding South Africans

Student life is often portrayed as exciting and carefree, but for many, the reality looks very different. Behind the scenes, tight budgets and difficult choices are part of everyday survival. One student’s recent grocery haul offered a glimpse into that reality, leaving many people both surprised and concerned.

The picture on the left showed Emihle posing outside. Image: @emihlembiozo15

Source: TikTok

TikTok user and Central University of Technology student @emihlembiozo15 shared a video on 19 April 2026 showing how she planned to stretch R100 worth of groceries for an entire month. The student, based in Bloemfontein, Free State, explained that while many people assume residence life is comfortable, her experience suggested otherwise.

In the video, she unpacked items she had purchased, including chicken feet, chicken heads and a few trays of wors, all bought at very low prices. The haul immediately caught attention due to how little she had spent and how she intended to make it last.

Budget grocery haul shocks South Africans

While some viewers admired her ability to make do with limited resources, others raised concerns about the quality of the food, questioning whether such low prices were safe. In response, she explained that she did not have much of a choice given her financial situation.

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The video by user @emihlembiozo15 sparked wider conversations about the cost of living, student struggles and food insecurity, with many sharing their own experiences of trying to get by on very little. Briefly News reached out for comment and there was no response at the time of publication.

The screenshot on the left captured her showing what she bought with R100. Image: @emihlembiozo15

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Ghost FF said:

“What happened to the rest of the NSFAS allowance?”

Tsontso._m wrote:

“Hey, babe, can I send you something? Maybe you can get maize meal, rice, pasta or noodles.”

Festive added:

“You are an economist by nature, big ups.”

MissHlu commented:

“Is it safe, though? These meats that are so cheap, could it be because they’re about to go off?”

Karabo shared:

“You are smart, the goal is to graduate no matter what.”

Ayakha said:

“Chomi, you’re late. I had money and bought snacks. I could’ve given you R100, remind me on Friday, and I’ll send it.”

Mimi said:

“Babe, start a business. Some students have money. Love and light.”

MatsimelaMW said:

“Better, I ate tinned fish and eggs for the whole month.”

Prepossessing said:

“Girl, next month, can we go together?”

ZikhoB93 said:

“As a self-funded student, Watloo and Checksave always came through for me. Ufunde oe.” Translation:

“Focus on your studies.”

Mfana.wase_stradini said:

“I used to buy groceries for R250 at KitKat Pretoria West, and it would last the whole month.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about grocery hauls

A massive grocery haul post from a small savings club went viral, showcasing the incredible results of community financial planning.

A young Afrikaans woman’s grocery haul video gives South African viewers a peek into a typical household shopping list.

An Instagram user's R6,000 grocery haul fuels debate with Instagram users, highlighting the rising costs of living in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News