“There is No Toilet Paper”: R6k Woolworths Grocery Haul Leaves Mzansi Shocked
- An Instagram user's R6,000 grocery haul fuels debate with Instagram users, highlighting the rising costs of living
- Responses criticise the absence of staples, reflecting differing views on what constitutes a proper grocery haul
- Social media argues that content creators showcase highlights, while budget hacks offer affordable shopping alternatives
South Africans were left stunned after an Instagram user shared what R6,000 bought her at Woolworths, sparking debates about food prices, lifestyle choices, and what a “proper” grocery haul should look like in Mzansi.
The video quickly gained traction as she unpacked her groceries and revealed item after item from her shopping trip. While some viewers were impressed by the quantity and variety of items, many others couldn’t help but question whether the money was spent wisely, especially after noticing the absence of staple foods commonly found in most South African households.
In the clip, posted by Instagrammer @mbaligwebushe on the 8th of January 2025, the neatly arranged items appeared impressive until viewers started noticing that rice, maize meal and other everyday essentials such as toilet paper were nowhere to be seen.
@mbaligwebushe responded to one follower, explaining that the groceries she bought were diet food, which is why certain staples weren’t included. That opened a conversation about affordability and privilege amidst the rising cost of living in Mzansi.
Household food budgets stretched to breaking point
Rising food prices are putting increasing pressure on South African households, with the average cost of a basic food basket climbing above R5,400, according to the Household Affordability Index. For many South Africans, grocery shopping is less about aesthetics and more about survival. R6,000 is often expected to cover an entire month’s worth of meals for a family.
Some Instagram users defended @mbaligwebushe by saying that content creators often show highlights, not full monthly budgets, and that stores like Shoprite and Makro have options for people looking to stretch every rand.
Watch the Instagram video below:
Mzansi Reacts to the Grocery Haul
The comments section quickly filled with mixed emotions as Instagram users shared their disbelief over the haul.
@nadipha18 commented:
"There is isn't even 10kg of rice and maize meal😭and the oil is not even 2L😂."
A content creator shared a $6,000 Facebook bonus, showing online content can become a real income stream
@kegommokgoro said:
"All that money and still no toilet paper and wine/hubbly."
@charnep_90
"You could have gotten twice the grocery if you went to a quality wholesaler but if I could buy all my groceries at Woolies, I'd do it too, so do you love❤️."
@sabzz30 added:
"You should have gone to Boxer and bought the whole store🥲."
@sip_with_mimi_ mentioned:
"I remember going to Markro with R2000 and we would come with a 6 pack of everything."
